sensex today live: Share Market Crash Today LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks over 650 pts, Nifty tests 17,400; Adani Ent down 5%, HDFC Bank down 2%
The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty fell 201.05 points or 1.14% to open at 17,388.55. As many as 45 Nifty shares traded in the red with Adani Enterprises, HDFC twins and IndusInd Bank becoming the biggest losers.
Strong sell-offs in financials, banking, IT and capital goods stocks triggered by weakness in Asian markets and overnight losses in the US market drove benchmarks lower , analysts said.
“The sell-off in US markets was triggered by a 60% collapse in SVB Financials – a bank that mainly finances start-ups. This impacted sentiment and bank stocks were hit hard by fears that rising interest rates don’t trigger loan defaults,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Nikkei down sharply as bank stocks drag after BOJ policy decision
Japanese stocks – particularly banking and technology stocks – were already under pressure after falling on Wall Street overnight.
The Nikkei fell 1.6% to 28,180.73 at 0411 GMT, after hitting a more than six-month high of 28,734.79 in the previous session.
Wall Street examines short-term options risks as warnings rise
So-called zero-day expiration (0DTE) options, which refer to contracts that expire in less than 24 hours, offer retail and institutional traders a relatively cheap, albeit high-risk, way to bet on intraday fluctuations. stock prices. They could be tied to the price of indices, exchange-traded funds, or individual stocks.
Some have warned that this type of option, which offers traders the chance to amplify market bets, could cause a sell-off.
Thermax enters the green hydrogen market in partnership with Fortescue Future Industries
Price as of March 10, 2023 10:32Click on company names for their live prices.
Live market updates: Asian stocks follow Wall St decline ahead of US jobs update
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Oil prices fell slightly.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its largest one-day margin this year on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that rates could be raised faster than expected to cool a stubbornly high inflation.
Live Market Updates: Nifty PSU Bank Falls Over 2%; check out the best stragglers in the peloton
Price as of March 10, 2023 10:03Click on company names for their live prices.
Live Market Updates: Gold Lower as US Payrolls Data Approaches
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,828.90 an ounce by 0334 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.1% to $1,832.90.
Bullion is expected to fall this week and is down around 1.4% for the period.
Live Market Updates: The Rupee fell 8 paise to 82.14 against the US Dollar in early trading.
Market Live Updates: Natco Pharma announces the launch of additional strengths for the generic version of Revlimid® (lenalidomide capsules), in the United States.
Price as of March 10, 2023 09:33Click on company names for their live prices.
Sector Surveillance|Sea of Red; PSBs and financial services professions under pressure
The sell-off in US markets yesterday was triggered by a 60% collapse in SVB Financials, a bank that mainly finances start-ups. That had an impact on sentiment and bank stocks took a hit on fears that rising interest rates could trigger loan defaults. This is a US-specific issue and will not impact Indian banking stocks. But the impact on sentiment can be negative. Today’s US jobs report will be crucial in influencing the Fed’s policy response and market direction. If the jobs data shows a decline in job growth, the Fed will not be as aggressive as market fears and stock markets will remain resilient. Investors can therefore wait for this short-term uncertainty to pass. However, strong corrections, especially in banks, can be used to buy big names from private sector banks.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Live Market Updates: Tata Motors Unit Tata Technologies Files for IPO
Price as of March 10, 2023 09:24Click on company names for their live prices.
Discover the best losers!
Price as of March 10, 2023 09:22Click on company names for their live prices.
Opening Bell: Sensex tanks over 700 pts, Nifty below 17,400; Adani Ent down 5%, HDFC Bank down 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex slips 350 points; Clever below 17,590
Live Market Updates: Struggling U.S. Startup Lender Scares Stock Markets, Bonds Recover
Falling bank stocks sent Asian markets tumbling on Friday, while bonds rallied and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike were dampened after a surprise fundraise from a startup lender. Silicon Valley sparked fears of broader strains on the banking system.
Live Market Updates: Oil Little Changed, Rate Hike Concerns Persist
Oil prices were little changed on Friday as traders remained cautious amid frequent and steeper rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, concerns that have sparked a rout in energy prices over the past three days.
Sensex Today Live: SGX Nifty Reports Negative Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 140 points, or 0.79%, at 17,478, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Friday.
Tech View: Clever Charts Suggest a Bearish Reversal
Indicating the formation of a bearish engulfing type pattern, Nifty formed a long bear candle on the daily charts today. The formation of such a pattern after a reasonable rise could be considered a bearish reversal pattern, analysts said.
Sensex Today Live: Tokyo stocks open lower
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Friday after sharp falls on Wall Street, as investors awaited the final policy decision from the Bank of Japan under outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. the broader Topix index lost 1.03%, or 21.39 points, to 2,049.70.
Live market updates: Wall Street falls on falling bank stocks, jobs signal jitters
All three major Wall Street stock indexes closed lower on Thursday, with banking stocks creating the biggest drag as investors also feared Friday’s jobs report could prompt more aggressive interest rate hikes from the from the Federal Reserve.
Live Market Updates: Rupee drops 11 paise to close at 82.06 against the US Dollar
The rupee pared its initial gains to settle at 11 paise at 82.06 against the US dollar on Thursday as support from dollar weakness was negated by a sell-off in domestic equity markets.
Sensex Today Live: Sensex, Nifty Thursday
BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex fell 542 points or 0.90% to settle at 59,806. The broader NSE Nifty fell 165 points or 0.93% to end at 17 590.
