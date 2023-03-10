Dow Plunges as Bruised Banks Shake Sentiment; Employment Data Under Eyes By Investing.com







By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow fell on Thursday as a rout in SVB Financial sparked a sea of ​​red in bank stocks at a time when sentiment remains strained ahead of Friday’s jobs report which could still bolster expectations of a stronger Federal Reserve the magnitude of rate hikes. The fell 1.7%, or 543 points, the fell 2% and the fell 1.8%. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) fell 60% after the bank announced a $2.25 billion share sale after disclosing a net loss of $1.8 billion and providing a negative forecast for the year and the first quarter due to the impact of rising interest rates. Unlike most banks, which are helped by rising rates, SVB Financial typically suffers, Oppenheimer says, because its deposit base is typically made up of rate-sensitive business customers. The collapse of SVB Financial further worsened sentiment in banking stocks, which came under pressure from a deeper reversal in the harbinger of a recession. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note briefly jumped more than 100 basis points above the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, the deepest reversal since 1981. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) closed down more than 5%. Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:) fell 42% as it plans to end operations after a $1 billion loss in the fourth quarter. Technology also played a role in the overall market, punctuated by a stumbling of more than 1% on meta platforms (NASDAQ:). General Electric (NYSE:), up 5%, reversed the downward trend after reaffirming its guidance for 2023, forecasting adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 to $2.00 of single-digit organic revenue growth . PayPal (NASDAQ:) also remained above the landline after Chief Executive Daniel Schulman said the company was performing better than expected across the business amid a recovery in spending from consumption. In other news, General Motors (NYSE:) fell nearly 5% after the automaker reported a $1.5 billion hit to its voluntary severance program that will seek to buy out the majority of workers. Wall Street’s tumble comes just a day before the report is expected to show the economy added 205,000 jobs in February. Thursday’s data showed jobless claims rose the most since October, just a day after the US Department of Labor released data showing demand for workers remains strong. If Friday’s jobs report shows further signs of a tight labor market, it could all but cement expectations that the Fed will pick up the pace of rate hikes at its March meeting. “We’ve had 10 straight months of nonfarm payrolls reports beating consensus, if you get 11 [on Friday] as the consensus pushes for a 50 basis point hike, this is likely becoming the base case,” Joseph Sykora, equity analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors said in an interview with Yasin Ebrahim of Investing.com on Wednesday.

