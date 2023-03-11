Business
Nervousness over US bank health triggers global stock market sell-off | Economic news
The future of a respected US lender has taken center stage as banks and other financial stocks globally are hit hard by worries about their ability to handle the rising cost of money.
Trading in shares in SVB Financial Group, parent company of major startup lender Silicon Valley Bank, was halted on Friday after a second straight day of steep falls amid reports it was seeking an emergency sale.
The turmoil prompted its British namesake, SVB UK, to confirm it was unaffected by the chaos as it operated as an “autonomous and independent banking institution”.
“Silicon Valley Bank UK has been an independent subsidiary since August 2022 with a separate balance sheet from SVB Financial Group and an independent UK board,” he explained in a statement to Sky News.
The problems began in the United States on Thursday afternoon when Wall Street banking stocks lost $80 billion in value after SVB and another California-based bank revealed their distress.
First, a major crypto-focused lender called Silvergate announced it was ending after big losses related to the collapse of the FTX exchange last year.
Then, shortly after, SVB announced a share sale to shore up its balance sheet.
He noted higher than expected “cash burn” and an increase in the cost of capital.
SVB stock lost 70% of its market value while shares of major US banks were dragged down with it, such as JPMorgan Chase, which ended Thursday down more than 5%.
Banking and other financial stocks in Asia and Europe followed Friday’s trades.
Credit Suisse shares hit an all-time low while Deutsche Bank fell 8%.
In London, HSBC and Standard Chartered led the FTSE 100 lower at the open in a selloff that also hit other sectors hard, such as insurers and investment funds.
Ocado’s potential exposure to tech funding issues saw it leading the fallers at the close – down 6.5%.
The FTSE 100 lost 1.7%, or 131 points, to end the week at 7,748 points.
Trading in SVB shares was halted on Friday following a further 66% plunge in premarket trading amid reports of a high withdrawal rate on deposits.
Sky’s colleagues from sister news agency CNBC reported that the company was in talks over its options, including the possibility of a sale, as its attempts to raise capital had failed.
SVB has not yet commented.
Market experts said the massive sale of bank shares followed SVB’s attempt to raise $2.25 billion, in response to a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of a valued portfolio at $21 billion.
The portfolio included US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Investors have worried for months about the impact of rising interest rates, following signals from the chairman of the US Federal Reserve during the week that it was far from ending its cycle of hikes. interest rates to calm inflation.
While this would normally support bank stocks, holders of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities – such as large financial services companies – are facing difficulties as substantial volumes were bought when interest rates fell. interest were at an all-time low.
The broader picture for U.S. stocks on Friday was more stable, despite several banks taking a big hit, after a crucial jobs report said domestic hiring and wage growth slowed significantly in February.
These data eased fears of future rate hikes.
RJ Grant, head of trading at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York, said of the catalyst for the sell-off: “The rise in Silicon Valley has made everyone nervous about people’s capital levels and what the repositories do.
“It freaks people out because Silicon Valley has always been a very strong, well-run bank. If they’re
having problems right now, people are wondering what about other banks that are lesser quality and don’t have the reputation of Silicon Valley Bank.”
ING economist Rob Carnell said: “I think there is speculation that there are broader problems within the US banking system, or there is this potential.”
Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at markets.com, said he did not view the reaction as a moment of Lehman Brothers marking some sort of financial crisis.
“SVB does not represent the broader US banking industry, although the fall in SVB shares has clearly affected sentiment,” he noted.
Russ Mould, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, said the irony of losses on supposedly safe US Treasuries at SVB was not lost on market participants.
He added: “It leaves investors wondering who is exposed to whom and they are taking no risk as they are selling bank stocks left, right and center.”
