Willdan Groups (WLDN) predicts strong growth overshadowed by spiraling stock market

Investors are reacting quite negatively to the year-end results released by Willdan Group (WLDN) last night. The energy market professional and technical services provider reported net revenue (excluding outsourcing services and other costs that are passed directly to customers) in the last quarter of 2022 jumped 24.5% year-on-year to $64.6 million. While that was largely in line with the $64.8 million analysts expected and driven by the ramping up of the company’s IOU programs in California, adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share were down 23.4% and missed its consensus estimate by 45 cents.

Yet, as disappointing as this shortfall seems, it was largely the product of a much higher effective tax rate, which I estimate to be 42.3% compared to just 15.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to numerous one-time tax items impacting both periods, including benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES Act) at last year’s rate. In fact, compared to WLDN’s guidance that implied net revenue and adjusted EBITDA as low as $59.7 million and $10.7 million in the fourth quarter, these results compare quite favorably to 11, $8 million of adjusted EBITDA the company achieved up 25.1% year-over-year and 47.6% sequentially on growing profitability from its IOU contracts. Thus, its high tax bill, which is unlikely to persist given the lower tax rate of 27% projected for 2023, should not take away from the fact that WLDN’s margin performance has improved dramatically, as foreseen.

More importantly, the company reports net revenue of $242-247 million and adjusted EBITDA of $35-39 million for 2023. Mid-term, the latter reflects strong growth of approximately 59% from $23.3 million produced in 2022 and implies significant expansion of WLDN adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 12.6% from just 10.3% last year. It should also generate adjusted earnings of $1.24 to $1.32 per share, the midpoint of which is 4 cents higher than the consensus opinion.

It is important to note, however, that a recent amendment to WLDN’s IOU contract with Southern California Edison (SCE) will contribute to this margin improvement by significantly reducing the high ramp-up costs that WLDN has continued to engage and by generating an overall better and more fluid profitability. (especially in the beginning). However, this comes at a high price since the addendum also significantly reduced the size of the contract. And with this latest outcome likely to result in earnings contributions below contract expectations for longer, even with a higher margin profile, WLDN’s growth prospects have been slightly impacted in our view.

That said, the outlook for WLDNs in 2023 and beyond remains very positive. Specifically, although the net revenue of approximately $245 million implied by its forecast is lower than the $267.2 million that analysts expected due to the now expected revenue reduction from the SCE contract, it reflects still strong growth of about 8% from 2022. And the midpoint of its adjusted earnings forecast of $1.28 per share points to even better growth of 45% from the 88 cents it made last year.

Few companies foresee such growth for 2023. And even fewer have the level of confidence to achieve it that I think WLDN has due to the fact that almost all of the work planned to drive this growth is either under contract or firmly in the pipeline. business. back. Thus, I think today’s post-earnings slide in the stock which had already closed at a year low and was down more than 20% from its high in early February just before this quarterly report is more the result of significant weakness in the market today, which is hitting small caps particularly hard. But as it now trades at just 12 times the company’s earnings forecast for the year and at a significant discount to an S&P 500 still selling near 18 (yet earnings are expected to only up 2.3%), I think he offers incredible value that will be hard for the market to continue ignoring for long.