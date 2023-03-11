Connect with us

Business

SVB Reminder to Stock Investors: “Things tend to break” when the Fed hikes aggressively

SVB Reminder to Stock Investors: “Things tend to break” when the Fed hikes aggressively

 


Analysts downplayed the threat to the U.S. banking system after a regional lender collapsed on Friday, but Silicon Valley Bank’s failure underscored long-standing concerns that the aggressive round of US rate hikes Federal Reserve interest will eventually cause something in the global financial plumbing. to break.

And so, US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, posting big weekly losses and nearly wiping out a year-to-date gain for the S&P 500 SPX,
-1.45%.
Underlining the concern, investors continued to pile into safe-haven US Treasuries, driving yields down sharply.

Investors tend to shoot first and ask questions later, Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Atlanta-based GLOBALT Investments, noted in a phone interview.

The California banking regulator closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. named receiver. Shares of parent bank SVB Financial Group SIVB,
-60.41%
plunged on Thursday after revealing steep losses on stock sales and announcing a dilutive stock offering that came with a profit warning.

Bank stocks fell sharply on Thursday, led by shares of regional institutions, and extended losses on Friday. The massive sell-off in bank stocks sent the broader market tumbling Thursday and Friday, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-1.07%
down 4.4% for the week, while the S&P 500 fell 4.6% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,
-1.76%
down 4.7%.

See: Banking ETFs tumble amid concerns over SVB and financial system crack after rate hikes

How does the Fed figure in it? Silicon Valley Bank was forced to sell much of its bonds at a loss as it tried to stay afloat. These bond holdings suffered from aggressive Fed rate hikes, which took the federal funds rate from near zero to 4.5% to 4.75% in less than a year.

These rate hikes have led to a sharp rise in Treasury yields, which move opposite to prices. Treasuries and other bonds had one of their worst years on record in 2022. That’s not necessarily a problem for banks that hold bonds to maturity. But that may be the case if they are forced to sell, as SVB have been.

Will the SVB’s woes translate into problems for other banks? UBS analysts noted no signs of strain in the interbank lending market. Banking analysts pointed to more diversified sources of deposit funding for other banks, arguing that the risk of contagion was limited.

Losses on held-to-maturity securities at commercial banks are unlikely to become a systemic problem, Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist at Capital Economics, said in a Friday note. FDIC deposit insurance will prevent runs on most banks, while those that need to raise funds can use the Fed’s repo facility and discount window or take out a loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank to avoid making losses. And most banks have probably hedged their interest rate risk in the swap market, he said.

Nonetheless, the SVB problems are a timely reminder that when central banks throw their hammer on rates with abandon, things tend to snap if not in the real economy, then in the financial system, Ashworth wrote.

Indeed, it is less a question of contagion than a question of banks’ immunity to funding pressures, said GLOBALT’s Martin. The ability of banks to manage this and get ahead is important, he said, noting that SVB apparently failed to do so.

As for the Fed, they now have very clear evidence that they are having an impact on the financial system and the economic rate hikes are starting to bite and while that’s not enough to give them pause, it’s something that they will consider, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a Friday note.

Expectations of a half-point interest rate hike when Fed policymakers meet later this month have been drastically reduced after SVB woes rocked financial markets this week. Fed funds futures said traders saw a 70% or better chance of an outsized 50 basis point rise on March 22 early Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, fed funds futures were showing a 41% chance of a 50 basis point move and a 59% chance of a 25 basis point increase.

See: Financial system risks put in play a smaller Federal Reserve rate hike in March

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/svb-reminder-to-stock-market-investors-things-tend-to-break-when-fed-gets-aggressive-b762936f

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: