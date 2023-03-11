SVB Reminder to Stock Investors: “Things tend to break” when the Fed hikes aggressively

Analysts downplayed the threat to the U.S. banking system after a regional lender collapsed on Friday, but Silicon Valley Bank’s failure underscored long-standing concerns that the aggressive round of US rate hikes Federal Reserve interest will eventually cause something in the global financial plumbing. to break.

Underlining the concern, investors continued to pile into safe-haven US Treasuries, driving yields down sharply.

Investors tend to shoot first and ask questions later, Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Atlanta-based GLOBALT Investments, noted in a phone interview.

The California banking regulator closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. named receiver. Shares of parent bank SVB Financial Group

plunged on Thursday after revealing steep losses on stock sales and announcing a dilutive stock offering that came with a profit warning.

Bank stocks fell sharply on Thursday, led by shares of regional institutions, and extended losses on Friday. The massive sell-off in bank stocks sent the broader market tumbling Thursday and Friday, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average

down 4.4% for the week, while the S&P 500 fell 4.6% and the Nasdaq Composite

down 4.7%.

How does the Fed figure in it? Silicon Valley Bank was forced to sell much of its bonds at a loss as it tried to stay afloat. These bond holdings suffered from aggressive Fed rate hikes, which took the federal funds rate from near zero to 4.5% to 4.75% in less than a year.

These rate hikes have led to a sharp rise in Treasury yields, which move opposite to prices. Treasuries and other bonds had one of their worst years on record in 2022. That’s not necessarily a problem for banks that hold bonds to maturity. But that may be the case if they are forced to sell, as SVB have been.

Will the SVB’s woes translate into problems for other banks? UBS analysts noted no signs of strain in the interbank lending market. Banking analysts pointed to more diversified sources of deposit funding for other banks, arguing that the risk of contagion was limited.

Losses on held-to-maturity securities at commercial banks are unlikely to become a systemic problem, Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist at Capital Economics, said in a Friday note. FDIC deposit insurance will prevent runs on most banks, while those that need to raise funds can use the Fed’s repo facility and discount window or take out a loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank to avoid making losses. And most banks have probably hedged their interest rate risk in the swap market, he said.

Nonetheless, the SVB problems are a timely reminder that when central banks throw their hammer on rates with abandon, things tend to snap if not in the real economy, then in the financial system, Ashworth wrote.

Indeed, it is less a question of contagion than a question of banks’ immunity to funding pressures, said GLOBALT’s Martin. The ability of banks to manage this and get ahead is important, he said, noting that SVB apparently failed to do so.

As for the Fed, they now have very clear evidence that they are having an impact on the financial system and the economic rate hikes are starting to bite and while that’s not enough to give them pause, it’s something that they will consider, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a Friday note.

Expectations of a half-point interest rate hike when Fed policymakers meet later this month have been drastically reduced after SVB woes rocked financial markets this week. Fed funds futures said traders saw a 70% or better chance of an outsized 50 basis point rise on March 22 early Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, fed funds futures were showing a 41% chance of a 50 basis point move and a 59% chance of a 25 basis point increase.

