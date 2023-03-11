Business
Argan: Common Stock, par value $0.15 AGX New York Stock Exchange – Form 8-K
UNITED STATES
SAFETY AND EXCHANGES COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to section 13 or 15(d) of the
Stock Exchange Act of 1934
Report Date (Date of First Reported Event): March 7, 2023
ARGAN, INC.
(Exact name of the holder as specified in his charter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
001-31756
|
13-1947195
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
(Commission
File number)
|
(IRS Employer
ID number.)
|
|
|
|
A church street, Office 201, Rockville, MARYLAND
|
20850
|
(Address of main executive offices)
|
(Postal code)
Holder’s telephone number, including area code: (301) 315-0027
Not applicable
(Former name or address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the filing of Form 8-K is intended to concurrently satisfy the holder’s filing obligation under any of the following provisions:
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
☐
|
Solicit material in accordance with Rule 14a-12 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
☐
|
Pre-opening communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
☐
|
Pre-opening communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate with a check mark whether the filer is an emerging growth company within the meaning of Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this Chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Growing emerging company ☐
If the company is an emerging growth company, indicate with a check mark whether the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards under the section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of each class:
|
|
Trading Symbol(s):
|
|
Name of each exchange on
|
Common shares, par value $0.15
|
|
AGX
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
Item 8.01. Other events.
On March 7, 2023, Argan, Inc. (the “Company”) determined that the Company had been the victim of a complex criminal phishing scheme that resulted in fraudulently induced outgoing wire transfers on March 6, 2023 and March 7, 2023 at a third-party account. The company discovered this fraudulent activity itself and promptly contacted the remitting bank, receiving bank, dispute resolution experts, and federal and local law enforcement authorities who continue to seek recovery of the transferred funds. .
To date, the Company has not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity and does not believe that the incident resulted in unauthorized access to other data held by the Company. Following this event, and if no further recovery of transferred funds occurs, the Company expects to record a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $3.0 million for unrecovered fraudulent wire transfers during the first fiscal quarter ending in January. 31, 2024, of which up to $0.2 million, net of applicable deductible, may be recovered through an insurance claim. The Company continues to assess the effectiveness of internal controls related to these transactions. It has already put in place some redundant controls, and may put in place more in the future, related to outgoing electronic cash transfers. Additionally, the Company is in the process of retaining the services of specialized legal counsel and a cybersecurity services company to assist in an independent forensic investigation into this incident. The Company does not expect this matter to have a material impact on its business or its ability to serve its customers.
This current report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “have the intent to”, “estimate”, “plan”, “should”, “will”, “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those we anticipate.
Our forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. They are subject to change based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in item 1A of our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10- K and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should one of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Holder has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.
|
ARGAN, INC.
|
Date: March 10, 2023
|
By:
|
/s/ Richard H. Deily
|
Richard H. Deily
|
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Argan inc. published this content on March 10, 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Audienceunedited and unmodified, on March 10, 2023 21:47:55 UTC.
Public now 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Trends Technical Analysis ARGAN, INC.
|Short term
|Middle term
|Long term
|Tendencies
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Evolution of the income statement
|
Sell
Buy
|Medium consensus
|BUY
|Number of analysts
|2
|Last closing price
|$41.91
|Average target price
|$53.50
|Average Spread / Target
|27.7%
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/ARGAN-INC-14449787/news/Argan-Common-Stock-0-15-Par-Value-AGX-New-York-Stock-Exchange-Form-8-K-43217009/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Argan: Common Stock, par value $0.15 AGX New York Stock Exchange – Form 8-K
- The international study on Duchenne muscular dystrophy provides the basis for future research
- What is bird flu, why is it killing chickens, and what should you be worried about?
- Xi Jinping appoints longtime ally and confidant Li Qiang as Chinese PM
- What we know about Donald Trump’s potential indictment
- As Narendra Modi prepares for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, opposition disunity is laid bare
- UK to Fund French Detention Facilities as Leaders Agree Relocation Agreement | migration news
- Dolly Parton does not use the rides at her Dollywood theme park | Entertainment
- Ackelia Smith finishes as NCAA long jump runner-up
- Lil Nas X Wore Versace “Cute and Slutty” at the Oscars Fashion Show
- The annual International Night returns in epic fashion
- Japan celebrates 12 years since the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident in 2011