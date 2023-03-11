Argan: Common Stock, par value $0.15 AGX New York Stock Exchange – Form 8-K





UNITED STATES SAFETY AND EXCHANGES COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 ​ ​ FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to section 13 or 15(d) of the Stock Exchange Act of 1934 Report Date (Date of First Reported Event): March 7, 2023 ​ ARGAN, INC. (Exact name of the holder as specified in his charter) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Delaware 001-31756 13-1947195 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File number) (IRS Employer ID number.) ​ ​ ​ A church street, Office 201, Rockville, MARYLAND 20850 (Address of main executive offices) (Postal code) Holder’s telephone number, including area code: (301) 315-0027 ​ Not applicable (Former name or address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the filing of Form 8-K is intended to concurrently satisfy the holder’s filing obligation under any of the following provisions: ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Solicit material in accordance with Rule 14a-12 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-opening communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-opening communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) ​ Indicate with a check mark whether the filer is an emerging growth company within the meaning of Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this Chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). ​ Growing emerging company ☐ ​ If the company is an emerging growth company, indicate with a check mark whether the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards under the section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Title of each class: ​ Trading Symbol(s): ​ Name of each exchange on

Who recorded: Common shares, par value $0.15 ​ AGX ​ New York Stock Exchange ​ ​ ​ Item 8.01. Other events. On March 7, 2023, Argan, Inc. (the “Company”) determined that the Company had been the victim of a complex criminal phishing scheme that resulted in fraudulently induced outgoing wire transfers on March 6, 2023 and March 7, 2023 at a third-party account. The company discovered this fraudulent activity itself and promptly contacted the remitting bank, receiving bank, dispute resolution experts, and federal and local law enforcement authorities who continue to seek recovery of the transferred funds. . To date, the Company has not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity and does not believe that the incident resulted in unauthorized access to other data held by the Company. Following this event, and if no further recovery of transferred funds occurs, the Company expects to record a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $3.0 million for unrecovered fraudulent wire transfers during the first fiscal quarter ending in January. 31, 2024, of which up to $0.2 million, net of applicable deductible, may be recovered through an insurance claim. The Company continues to assess the effectiveness of internal controls related to these transactions. It has already put in place some redundant controls, and may put in place more in the future, related to outgoing electronic cash transfers. Additionally, the Company is in the process of retaining the services of specialized legal counsel and a cybersecurity services company to assist in an independent forensic investigation into this incident. The Company does not expect this matter to have a material impact on its business or its ability to serve its customers. This current report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “have the intent to”, “estimate”, “plan”, “should”, “will”, “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those we anticipate. Our forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. They are subject to change based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in item 1A of our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10- K and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should one of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ​ SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Holder has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned. ARGAN, INC. Date: March 10, 2023 By: /s/ Richard H. Deily Richard H. Deily Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary ​ ​ Disclaimer Argan inc. published this content on March 10, 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Audienceunedited and unmodified, on March 10, 2023 21:47:55 UTC. Public now 2023 All news about ARGAN, INC. 03/10 Argan: Common Stock, par value $0.15 AGX New York Stock Exchange – Form 8-K COULD 03/10 Argan Inc: Other Events (Form 8-K) QA 03/08 Argan Inc: Signature of a material definitive agreement, creation of a direct financial commitment. QA 03/08 Argan, Inc. enters the Second Amendment to Cr. modified and updated replacement. CI 01/19 ARGAN, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 01/16 Argan wins a 10-year lease for its logistics park in Paris MT 2022 Argan Increases Share Buyback by Another $25 Million; Maintains a quarterly dividend of $.. MT 2022 Argan Inc: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (Form 8-K) QA 2022 Argan, Inc. Increases Share Buyback Program to $125 Million, Regularly Reports Quarter.. THIS 2022 Argan, Inc. Regularly Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable January 31, 2023 CI Sales 2023 459M

