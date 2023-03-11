Business
The unrest at Silicon Valley Bank rocks the global stock market.
Techs’ big lender sparks run on bank stocks
US bank stocks look set to fall again on Friday, after the sector suffered a $52 billion sale Thursday, its worst drop in three years. The health of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the biggest lenders to tech start-ups, which is urgently raising funds to shore up its finances, is at the root of investor concerns.
Contagion concerns spooked global markets on Friday, rocking stocks from Tokyo to London. Bank stocks have been hardest hit, but smaller lenders like SVB, which has funded start-ups around the world, are seen as particularly vulnerable and now face potentially serious threats to their survival.
Blame interest rates for the mess. As the Fed raised rates to fight inflation, the value of the bonds that banks hold as assets fell. This is normally not a problem, until banks need to sell these holdings to cover customer withdrawals.
In the SVB case, the bank revealed on Wednesday evening that it had sold $21 billion of its most readily salable investments, crystallizing an after-tax loss of $1.8 billion and borrowing $15 billion. He also announced his intention to raise $2.25 billion through a fire sale of shares. This news prompted customers to start withdrawing deposits; Investors, already pissed off by the collapse of crypto-specialty lender Silvergate, followed suit, sending shares of SVB down 60% on Thursday. That’s down about 40% in premarket trading on Friday.
The SVB’s efforts to restore calm fail. In a conference call Thursday, the bank’s CEO, Greg Becker, urged venture capitalists to stick with a longtime financial partner. (The company, which bills itself as the financial partner of the innovation economy, offers banking, lending and wealth management services to start-ups, venture capitalists and tech workers .) But many of these investors were not reassured:
-
Arjun Sethi of Tribe Capital advised companies to jump ship: Almost by definition, any bank with a business model is dead if everyone moves, he wrote in an internal memo, according to the Times.
-
Peter Thiels Founders Fund, Coatue Management and Union Square Ventures have also asked their portfolio companies to switch banks, according to Bloomberg.
-
Other banks are scrambling to select customers. Smaller rival Levro said on Thursday it had a fast-track processing/approval process for current SVB customers; DealBook learns that the big banks are also looking.
Yet other venture capitalists have urged SVB clients to stick around: A bank run will feel like a fat self in hindsight, tweeted Roseanne Wincek of Renegade Partners.
Meanwhile, investors began whispering about a possible bailout. DealBook has not confirmed any pending deals, but one hotbed of speculation is that Goldman Sachs could be a possible savior. Whether Goldman wants to step in, especially as it weighs a potential buy-now-pay-later sale to lender GreenSky, is another matter. (Billionaire financier Bill Ackman offered another potential savior: the federal government.)
Other banks are also feeling the heat. Shares of Signature Bank fell 12% on Thursday, while those of Zions Bancorporation fell 11%. More broadly, the KBW Bank Index, which tracks some of the world’s biggest lenders, fell nearly 8% on Thursday. The backlash even crossed the Atlantic: shares of Frances BNP Paribas were down 3% on Friday, while Germany’s Commerzbank was down 3.5% and Deutsche Bank was down 7%.
There are signs that some calm is returning to the market. An overnight rally in some mid-term bonds suggests that some investors believe the banks’ forced asset sales are coming to an end.
HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS
Friday’s jobs report indicates a slowdown in hiring. Nervous investors will be watching the Bureau of Labor Statistics report closely for signs that wage growth, a key indicator of inflation, is stabilizing. The data, which is expected to show about 225,000 jobs were added last month, will be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. EST.
Apple faces a big shareholder vote on pay equity. At the annual meeting on Friday, the shareholders have their say on whether the iPhone maker should disclose more racial and gender-based compensation data, a proposal pushed by activist investor Arjuna Capital and backed by fund manager Schroders.
Donald Trump could face criminal charges for the payment of Stormy Daniels. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the former president he could testify before a grand jury hearing evidence he paid the porn star money. This is the strongest signal yet that prosecutors are approaching an indictment in this case.
Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes for Ohio train derailment. During testimony before the Senate yesterday, Alan Shaw said he was deeply sorry for the incident. But the railway chief has refrained from offering to pay long-term damages to the eastern Palestinian community, or approving rail safety legislation.
A former Goldman Sachs banker behind the 1MDB fraud is convicted. Roger Ng, former managing director of Goldman in Asia, will receive 10 years in prison, a federal judge ordered yesterday, for his role in the plunder of more than 4 billion dollars from the fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
An armory code misses a target
Credit card companies have paused plans implement an arms dealer code to detect suspicious purchases of firearms and ammunition, after fierce Republicans repel in a number of states.
American Express, Visa, Mastercard and Discover said yesterday they could not proceed, citing inconsistency over how the rule would be applied and legal uncertainty.
The ruling is a blow to gun control activists. They see the code as a way to prevent abuse by giving credit card companies a tool to spot questionable sales. Airlines and hotels already have their own codes, as do other industries. Activists and Amalgamated Bank had lobbied the Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization for the code and credit card companies said they had no choice but to adopt the standard when it was was approved in September.
Critics say the code threatens the rights of gun owners and fosters corporate collusion. two dozen state attorneys general wrote to CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa in September, arguing that it potentially violated consumer protection and antitrust laws. And Republican lawmakers in Mississippi and Florida have sought to ban banks and payment processors from using it.
After the pause was announced, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement that the code encourages coordination between businesses and government agencies to erode the basic right of Americans to own and bear arms.
We made a mistake. Our goal is not to have AI biased in any particular direction.
Greg Brockman, founder of OpenAI, the startup that created ChatGPT, responding to criticism from Elon Musk and others that his chatbot had a liberal bias. Brockman told The Information that OpenAI has been too slow to allow users to customize ChatGPT’s behavior.
The price of fighting ESG
In the heartland of America, officials charged with managing state public employee pension funds are crunching the numbers on the wave of anti-ESG bills rolling out of their state capitals and increasingly concluding that they have a high cost.
Kansas is the latest to reach this conclusion. The Kansas Budget Division said this week a bill drafted by Republican state lawmakers to cede state employee pension funds to financial firms that use environmental, social and governance metrics to make investment decisions would be a heavy burden on retirees, reducing their returns $3.6 billion over the next decade. On Wednesday, Alan Conroy, executive director of Kansas’ $25 billion public employee retirement system, asked state lawmakers drop the bill.
The state does not buy it. ESG-focused funds typically offer a much lower return on investment, said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who helped draft the costly bill, recently wrote at Breitbart. (Investment data from Morningstar, and others, contradict this analysis.)
The brawl comes as state pensions are pushed ever further into the culture wars by the two critics And champions of ESG investing at a time when many states are struggling to fund them. According to the Equable Institute, a non-profit retirement organization, states, including Kansas, face a $1.4 trillion funding gap for their pensions. It also comes as the ESG investing debate looks certain to become a hot political issue ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign.
Kansas is not alone. In Wyoming, the House Appropriations Committee unanimously rejected two anti-ESG bills last month after pension plan leaders said they would be expensive and confusing to implement. Sam Masoudi, chief investment officer of the Wyoming Retirement System, told lawmakers that the proposed definition of ESG in their bills is so broad that it prohibits investing in any Fortune 500 company. able to invest in a coal company, which I’m sure is not the intention, he said. (The Wyoming Retirement System and Mr. Masoudi did not respond to requests for comment.)
Kentucky pension officials oppose state treasurers’ divestment demands, arguing they would breach their fiduciary duty and mean higher fees. A similar feud emerged in West Virginia over an anti-ESG bill.
FTX liquidators seek to sell its stake in Sequoia Capital to an Abu Dhabi state-backed investment company for $45 million. (Bloomberg)
-
Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven are said to be about to sell their shares at the country’s largest private bank to help evade Western sanctions. (FT)
-
The FTC wants block Intercontinental Exchanges $13.1 billion acquisition of mortgage data provider Black Knight. (Reuters)
