The unrest at Silicon Valley Bank rocks the global stock market.

Techs’ big lender sparks run on bank stocks

US bank stocks look set to fall again on Friday, after the sector suffered a $52 billion sale Thursday, its worst drop in three years. The health of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the biggest lenders to tech start-ups, which is urgently raising funds to shore up its finances, is at the root of investor concerns.

Contagion concerns spooked global markets on Friday, rocking stocks from Tokyo to London. Bank stocks have been hardest hit, but smaller lenders like SVB, which has funded start-ups around the world, are seen as particularly vulnerable and now face potentially serious threats to their survival.

Blame interest rates for the mess. As the Fed raised rates to fight inflation, the value of the bonds that banks hold as assets fell. This is normally not a problem, until banks need to sell these holdings to cover customer withdrawals.

In the SVB case, the bank revealed on Wednesday evening that it had sold $21 billion of its most readily salable investments, crystallizing an after-tax loss of $1.8 billion and borrowing $15 billion. He also announced his intention to raise $2.25 billion through a fire sale of shares. This news prompted customers to start withdrawing deposits; Investors, already pissed off by the collapse of crypto-specialty lender Silvergate, followed suit, sending shares of SVB down 60% on Thursday. That’s down about 40% in premarket trading on Friday.