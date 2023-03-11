Business
Stock market today: live updates
Shares fell on Friday as tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank closed following losses in its bond portfolio, sparking the biggest bank failure since the global financial crisis and sending shockwaves through the sector banking.
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a fourth consecutive day, ending 345.22 points lower, or 1.07%, to close at 31,909.64. THE S&P500 fell 1.45% to settle at 3,861.59. THE Nasdaq Compound lost 1.76% to end at 11,138.89.
All major averages capped the week with losses. The Dow Jones fell 4.44% to post its worst weekly performance since June. The S&P fell 4.55%, while the Nasdaq lost 4.71%.
Regulators have taken control of Silicon Valley Bank Friday, after shares fell on Thursday and the bank struggled on Friday to find another company to buy it. Shares of regional banks fell following the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETFs lost almost 4.4%. For the week, the regional bank’s fund lost around 16%, its worst week since March 2020 as the pandemic hit.
“You had a major US bank meltdown, the biggest bank failure since 2008, that will inevitably spook the market,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. The failure, she added, also fuels investor concern that the contagion will spread beyond SVB.
Several bank stocks were halted multiple times on Friday, including First Republic, PacWest and crypto-focused Signature Bank. First Republic fell 14.8% and PacWest 37.9%. Some flagship banking stocks suffered smaller losses even as the SVB fallout wreaked havoc on regional names. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America fell 4.2% and 0.9% respectively. JPMorgan held on to a 2.5% gain.
“This is a playbook, where traders and short-term investors don’t want to go long on the weekend,” said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group.
The turmoil among bank stocks overshadowed a February jobs report, which hinted inflation could ease. Payrolls rose more than expected, but investors focused on weaker-than-expected wage growth, which could cause the Federal Reserve to rethink its aggressive stance on rate hikes.
Read today’s market coverage in Spanish here.
|
Sources
