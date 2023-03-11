Nasdaq and NYSE propose new listing standards for clawback of executive compensation – Commodities/Derivatives/Exchanges

In response to the October 26, 2022 adoption by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) of rules (the “Clawback Rules”) directing national securities exchanges and national securities associations to establish listing standards that require issuers to develop, implement, disclose and adhere to a written policy for the recovery of incentive compensation awarded in error (a description of which can be found here), the New York Stock Exchange has filed a proposal with of the SEC on February 22, 2023 and Nasdaq filed a proposal with the SEC on February 24, 2023 for the establishment of such listing standards (the “Clawback Listing Standards”).

The clawback policy requirements mandated by the proposed clawback listing standards are nearly identical to the requirements mandated by the SEC clawback rules, with the exception that Nasdaq does not exempt from complying with the listing standards recovery on futures or standard options cleared by a registered clearing house.

The SEC will then post the proposed recovery listing standards on its website and comments will be due within 21 days of the posting of the recovery listing standards in the Federal Register. The proposed clawback listing standards will be effective as of the date they are approved by the SEC (which date cannot be later than November 28, 2023, per the SEC’s decision recovery rules), and companies listed on either exchange must comply with the new listing standards within 60 days of such approval.

If an issuer on the New York Stock Exchange does not adopt a Recovery Policy within 60 days of the Recovery Listing Standards taking effect (a “Late Adoption of Recovery Policy Failure”) , the issuer is required to notify the New York Stock Exchange in writing of its failure to adopt a clawback policy within five days of the failure to late adopt the clawback policy.1 An issuer on the New York Stock Exchange will then have six months to remedy that failure to pay and bring itself into compliance with the recovery standards by adopting a recovery policy within six months of the failure to adopt the recovery policy. late recovery. An additional six months to remedy the delinquency may be granted at the sole discretion of the NYSE based on individual facts and circumstances. Any other non-compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s recovery standards will require the New York Stock Exchange to immediately initiate delisting proceedings.

Failure to meet Nasdaq’s recovery listing standards may, but not automatically, result in the delisting of an issuer’s securities. Unless an issuer is under review by the Hearings Panel or the Nasdaq Listing Council, or a member thereof, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department may accept and review a plan to return the issuer to compliance with the recovery registration requirements.

Although the clawback listing standards are not yet final, issuers should begin to review their turnaround policies and prepare any necessary revisions to reflect any new requirements once the clawback listing standards are adopted. Additionally, if an issuer does not currently have a clawback policy, it should begin preparing a clawback-compliant policy.

1 This interpretation of the New York Stock Exchange listing requirements assumes that the intent of the listing standards is to allow issuers the full 60 days to implement a recovery policy and issuers to notify the Exchange of New York for the lack of implementation of a recovery policy. after the end of the 60-day grace period.

