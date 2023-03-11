Syndio brings workplace fairness to the London Stock Exchange





Syndio, the leading provider of workplace equity platforms, has announced its membership of the London Stock Exchange Issuer Services Marketplace. This move will expand the range of ESG tools available to listed companies and help them meet their growing needs for pay transparency and diversity and inclusion initiatives. As pressure from investors and lawmakers mounts on companies to uphold fairness in the workplace, Syndio membership will enable companies on the London Stock Exchange to promote, retain and compensate employees through data-driven insights. PayEQ Its workplace equity platform includes PayEQ, which analyzes, resolves and prevents pay disparities due to gender, race, ethnicity or other demographics. PayEQ Pay Finder ensures salaries are competitive and fair with real-time salary information for every new hire, promotion and transfer. Additionally, OppEQ analyzes hiring, promotions, performance scores, and retention rates by gender, race, and more. to identify the root causes of inequalities and pay gaps and create action plans for improvement. Syndio’s expert advisors, comprised of data scientists, technology experts and legal professionals, will provide ongoing best practice advice to companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, global legal compliance and definition of DE&I objectives to ESG and human capital disclosures. Transparency for all Syndio CEO, Maria Colacurcio, said being trusted to serve so many important listed companies on the London Stock Exchange was an exciting opportunity and a testament to the much-needed power that workplace fairness now has in the corporate world. “We look forward to connecting our world-class, expert-backed technology with companies that care about achieving and maintaining workplace equity,” she added. This announcement marks an important step towards transparency for all businesses, said Ritu Mohanka, Managing Director EMEA. She added that supporting listed companies in one of the largest economies in the region to implement effective policies is inspiring. Full suite of ESG tools Companies listed on the London Stock Exchange will have privileged access to Syndio’s Workplace Equity Platform, which includes PayEQ, PayEQ Pay Finder, OppEQ and Expert Advisors. Those interested in achieving workplace equity in their organization can visit Syndio’s website to learn more. Syndio’s membership of the London Stock Exchange Issuer Services Marketplace will provide companies on the exchange with a comprehensive suite of ESG tools to help them achieve and maintain fairness in the workplace. With increasing pressure from investors and regulators on pay transparency and diversity and inclusion initiatives, the platform will enable listed companies to promote, retain and compensate employees with data-driven insights.

