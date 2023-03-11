Business
Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy destabilizes stock markets
Fear rocked Wall Street and stocks tumbled on Friday on concerns they were about to break under the weight of rising interest rates in the wake of the biggest US market.bank failurein nearly 15 years.
The S&P 500 fell 1.4% to cap its worst week since September. This is despite a much-anticipated report on Friday showingworker wage increases are slowingand other signals that Wall Street wants to see cooling pressure on inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345 points, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.8%.
Some of the biggest declines in the markets again came from the financial sector, where stocks fell for a second day.
Regulators took control of Silicon Valley Bank in a surprise midday move after shares of its parent company, SVB Financial, plunged more than 60% this week. The company, which served the industry surrounding startups, was trying to raise funds to ease a crisis. Analysts said he was in a relatively unique situation, but that still raised fears of a wider banking crisis.
Friday’s struggles came amid what strategists in a BofA Global Research report called the shattering vibes of March. Markets have been agitated by fears that high inflation will prove difficult to control, which could force the Federal Reserve toreaccelerate his hikesat interest rates.
Such hikes can reduce inflation by slowing the economy, but they lower the prices of stocks and other investments. They also increase the risk of a subsequent recession.
The higher rates tend to hit investments seen as riskiest and most expensive the hardest, such as cryptocurrencies and the furore around money-losing startups in Silicon Valley.
Cracks are starting to show, said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth. SVB is a warning to the Fed that their actions are starting to have an impact.
The Fed has already raised rates at the fastest pace in decades and taken other steps to undo its huge support for the economy during the pandemic. It effectively takes money out of the economy, what Wall Street calls liquidity, which can tighten the screws on the system.
It’s a harbinger that liquidity is running out, and the most vulnerable areas are starting to show it, which tells me the rest of the economy isn’t too far behind, Schutte said.
Already in February, Wall Street had given up hope that interest rate cuts might come later this year. Concerns then erupted this week that rates could go even higher than expected after the Fed said it could re-accelerate the size of its rate hikes.
Friday jobs reporthelped calm some of those concerns, which led to some up-and-down exchanges. Overall hiring was hotter than expected, which could be a sign that the labor market remains too strong for the Fed’s liking.
But the data also showed a slowdown from January’s eye-popping hiring rate. More importantly for markets, average hourly wages for workers rose less in February than economists had expected.
This is crucial for Wall Street as the Fed focuses on wage growth especially in its fight against inflation. He worries that winnings that are too high could cause a vicious circle that makes inflation worse, even as the increases help workers struggling to keep up with rising prices on the ledger.
Among other signs of a shrinking but still resilient labor market, the unemployment rate has risen and the percentage of Americans with or looking for work has increased slightly.
Such trends mean traders are withdrawing bets that the Fed will later return to a 0.50 percentage point hike later this month. They are now heavily betting on the Fed staying the course with a more modest 0.25 point hike, according to CME Group.
Last month, the Fed slowed to that pace after earlier increases of 0.50 and 0.75 points.
These expectations, along with concerns about the banks, helped drive Treasury yields down sharply.
The 10-year Treasury yield plunged to 3.69% from 3.91% late Thursday, a sharp move for the bond market. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
Some of Wall Street’s steepest declines came in bank stocks, on fears who else could face a cash crunch if interest rates stay higher for longer and customers withdraw deposits. This would create difficulties, because a flight of deposits could force them to sell bonds to raise funds, while higher interest rates drive down the prices of these bonds.
In addition to the difficulties of SVB Financials, Silvergate Capital also announced this week the voluntary closure of its bank. He served the crypto industry and had warned that he could find himself less well capitalized.
Inventory losses were heaviest at regional banks. First Republic Bank fell 14.8%. It has filed a statement with regulators to reiterate its strong capital and liquidity positions.
Charles Schwab was down another 11.7% after falling 12.8% on Thursday as investors stretched to read the SVB crisis, UBS analysts said. Analysts called them logical but superficial because of differences in how companies get their deposits.
Big banks, which were subjected to stress tests by regulators following the 2008 financial crisis, fared better. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5%.
In total, the S&P 500 fell 56.73 points to 3,861.59. The Dow lost 345.22 to 31,909.64 and the Nasdaq fell 199.47 to 11,138.89.
AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.
