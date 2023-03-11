The sale of bank shares triggered by the tightening of financial liquidity of SVB





Investors sold bank shares on Thursday spooked by fears of a possible sector liquidity crunch after SVB Financial SIVB announced on Wednesday that it had sold most of its $21 billion securities portfolio in which it had holdings. unrealized losses. The crisis prompted the US government to take control of the bank on Friday. SVB, a leading lender to tech and healthcare start-ups, said it would post an after-tax loss of $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as a result. Cash shortage causes SVB to collapse SVB stock plunged more than 60% to $106.04, a new 52-week low, on March 9, 2023. Trading in SVB shares has been halted before the market opens on Friday 10 March and the The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over bank assets. Crypto-related meltdowns aside, it was one of the first banks we saw that really suffered from a liquidity crunch, which forced it to restructure the balance sheet and take losses on its securities portfolios, said Eric Compton, equity strategist at Morningstar. He added: SVB scores significantly lower than all the banks we cover in terms of liquidity and unrealized losses. This makes us think that the SVB could be facing a unique liquidity crisis that does not have to affect the whole system; however, it underscores that these risks are now higher. He also points out that it can be very difficult to predict how funding pressure may change in any given quarter and when those risks may materialize. Which bank stocks were hit the hardest by the fall in SVB? The SVB collapse sent shares of other banks tumbling, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index losing 7.7% on Thursday. The decline continued Friday morning, with the index falling another 1.3% as of 11 a.m. EST. The index is now down nearly 15.6% over the past month. Among the worst performers: San Francisco-based First Republic Bank FRC saw its shares fall 16.5% on Thursday and another 15.2% on Friday morning.

Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorp WAL stock fell nearly 13.0% on Thursday and another 17.1% on Friday morning.

Shares of New York-based Signature Bank SBNY fell 12.2% on Thursday and another 8.6% on Friday morning.

Salt Lake City-based Zions Bancorp ZION stock fell 11.4% on Thursday and another 1.9% on Friday morning.

Dallas-based Comerica CMA fell 8.0% on Thursday and another 2.4% on Friday morning.

Shares of Pasadena-based East West Bancorp EWCB were down more than 8.0% on Thursday and another 3.7% on Friday morning.

Minneapolis-based US Bancorp USB stock fell 7.0% on Thursday and another 2.2% on Friday morning. What happened to the SVB? Compton explains: Banks bought mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries before interest rates started to rise. As interest rates have risen, the prices of these securities have fallen. Banks hold a number of securities which technically have losses but which have not yet been realised. The securities have limited credit risk because government-backed treasury bills and MBS have explicit or implicit government support. However, if a bank is forced to sell them at a loss, those losses will then flow through to the balance sheet and begin to erode equity. This poses a liquidity problem, especially if deposits start leaving the banks, which they are. Deposit outflows put increasing pressure on banks to sell off existing assets. This risk was hiding under the surface but has just materialized in a big way for SVB. That’s why bank stocks are selling off in response to this news. In November 2022, Martin Gruenberg, the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, flagged rising unrealized losses in bank securities portfolios as an overhang that could soon become problematic. Still, Compton says he doesn’t expect other banks in his coverage area to need to take action similar to SVB. He explains that while Truist Financial TFC, US Bancorp and Bank of America BAC have the largest unrealized losses as a percentage of tangible equity, their liquidity profiles appear much less stressed than SVB. SVB’s actions highlight growing funding pressures in the banking sector, which will put pressure on net interest income, Compton said. Liquidity issues are an evolving risk worth monitoring, he adds. Corrigendum (March 10, 2023): A previous version of the article showed incorrect data in the Unrealized Loss and Bank Equity Liquidity Risk table for the Unrealized Loss/Tangible Equity and Liquidity Risk columns. This has been corrected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/articles/1143298/bank-stock-selloff-triggered-by-svb-financial-liquidity-crunch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos