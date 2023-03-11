Dow in Worst Week Since June as SVB Collapse Triggers Sell By Investing.com







By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones suffered its biggest weekly loss since June on Friday as contagion fears swept through the banking sector after regulators shuttered SVB Financial to protect deposits following reports that The beleaguered bank’s efforts to secure funding had failed. They fell 1.1%, or 345 points, bringing losses for the week to 4%. The was down 1.8% and the fell 1.5%. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) was shut down by regulators and its deposits placed under the control of regulators to protect depositors. The news sparked widespread fears of a spillover into the wider banking sector, with regional banks, which tend to have less diversified sources of funding than their larger counterparts, in the crosshairs. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:) closed down 23% and Bank of the First Republic (NYSE:) fell more than 14%, while JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) were in the green as depositors expected depositors to seek safety at big banks. Some expect the SVB’s collapse to influence the Fed’s thinking on monetary policy, as it is the first sign of a break after the aggressive pace of rate hikes. “He [the SVB collapse] is the first thing that broke,” Will Rhind, CEO and founder of GraniteShares, Yasin Ebrahim told Investing.com in an interview Friday. the collapse was a direct result of the rate hike.” Investors limited bets on a 50 basis point rate hike in March to 38% from nearly 80% earlier this week, according to Investing.coms Banking turmoil sparking concerns about a systematic banking crisis forced investors to rethink their bets on bigger rate hikes at the March Federal Reserve meeting, even as February jobs gains topped the estimates. The US economy added 311,000 jobs last month, well above expectations, although there were some signs of easing in the labor market, including a slight rise in and a slowdown in . It’s hard to say cracks are forming in the labor market when payrolls rise by 311,000, but it looks like we’re at least “beginning of the beginning” of the labor market downturn process, Jefferies said. in a note. which had hit its highest level in more than a decade earlier this week, fell sharply, helping the broader market pare some losses. On the earnings front, DocuSign’s (NASDAQ:) better-than-expected results were overshadowed by the announcement of the departure of its chief financial officer, Cynthia Gaylor, later this year. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:), meanwhile, released its fourth quarter results as revenue beat Wall Street expectations, sending the stock down more than 3%. Following the results, Goldman Sachs reiterated its sell rating on Oracle amid concerns over market share losses in the database market, expectations of a slowdown in subscription services revenue and the impact of capital expenditure pressure on margins. Elsewhere Gap (NYSE:) reported broader guidance and lower than Wall Street estimates. Credit Suisse described the retailer’s guidance as sobering, but said there was less risk of further downgrades beyond initial guidance.

