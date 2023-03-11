Business
March is a ‘high risk’ month, warn top strategists
- Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson and Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett warn that trouble is coming.
- Wilson sees a deterioration in earnings forecasts developing in March.
- Hartnett sees a hard landing for the US economy as the Fed remains hawkish.
Two of Wall Street’s most watched strategists are warning that March could see the stock market crash.
In recent notes to clients, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson and Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett said earnings and economic conditions were beginning to deteriorate.
For his part, Wilson sees forward earnings expectations continuing to deteriorate despite recent optimism, and thinks investors will start pricing in that turn this month.
“While this bear market has been primarily about inflation, the Fed’s reaction, and rising interest rates, the depth and duration of most bear markets is determined by the trend in forward earnings. At this point, the NTM EPS estimates began to flatten, which raised some optimism among investors,” Wilson wrote in a Feb. 27 note.
He continued: “However, during bear markets, NTM EPS estimates typically flatten out between quarterly earnings seasons before resuming the downward trend. trading lower and this cycle has illustrated this pattern perfectly.Given our view that the earnings recession is far from over, we believe March is a high risk month for the next leg down in equities .”
The chart below shows how over the past few years, in the last month of a quarter, stocks have reflected downward earnings revisions ahead.
Wilson also pointed out in recent notes that equities remain historically overvalued relative to the situation for bond yields. He expects the S&P 500 to fall to a low between 3,000 and 3,300, before rising to 3,900 by the end of 2023. A drop to 3,000 represents an additional 22% decline from the current levels.
As for Hartnett, he warns that the effects of the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes over the past year should soon begin to ripple through the economy, just as they did during the rate hikes over the past century.
“1 year ago, fed funds were at 0%…since then, 290 global rate hikes (425 in the last 2 years) are not a prelude to the ‘Goldilocks’, a prelude to a hard landing and credit events; the bad ‘smashing March vibes’ are expected to worsen absent a weak February payroll number,” Hartnett wrote in a note Friday.
February’s payrolls report was indeed strong, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics announcing on Friday that the U.S. economy had added 311,000 jobs last month, well above expectations of 225,000 jobs. The robust number will likely ensure that the Fed continues on its hawkish course.
Hartnett shared signs that stocks are heading for new trouble. The first is that 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields remain at their most inverted levels since the 1980s. Yield curve inversions have proven to be an extremely reliable indicator of recession over the past few decades. . Recession periods are shown below in grey.
Another is the behavior of the Nasdaq index relative to the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the period of high inflation in the early 1970s.
The bigger picture
Investors received a mixed message about the health of the US economy this week. While the labor market remains strong, signs of cracks in the economy are beginning to appear elsewhere.
Perhaps the most visible is the closing of Silicon Valley Bank Friday. The startup lender had suffered from the Fed’s tightening regime, taking losses in the bond market and losing customer deposits. Shares fell 1.45% on the day, continuing losses seen earlier in the week. Since Monday, the S&P 500 is down 4.76%.
“The Fed now has very clear evidence that it is having an impact on the financial system and the economic rate hikes are starting to bite and while that’s not enough to give them pause, it’s something they will take. into consideration,” said Mark Haefele. , Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a memo on Wednesday.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance this week in testimony to Congress, saying the Fed would hike more than it had expected and could return to hikes above 25 basis points.
JP Morgan analysts said this week in response that they expected the S&P 500 to fall to 3,200 instead of their previous target of 3,500.
“The hawkish reassessment of Fed expectations following a string of better-than-expected data prints has raised the potential for the risk scenario to unfold, and the index falling towards support near 3200 ahead of establish a trough,” they wrote in a note. .
As the economy continues to hang on, signs of an impending downturn continue to mount. And the longer the Fed keeps rates high, the greater the risk of a recession.
The release of February inflation data next Tuesday will likely act as a catalyst for equities. If inflation, which was 6.4% year-on-year in January, remains above what the Fed and investors would like, it could trigger a further decline for a March sell-off that already appears to have begun.
