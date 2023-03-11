Bank failure shakes stock market





Fear rocked Wall Street on Friday as stocks tumbled after the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% to cap its worst week since September. That’s despite a much-anticipated federal report on Friday showing worker wage increases slowing and other signals Wall Street wants to see inflation pressure cooling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.8%. Some of the biggest market declines again came from the financial sector, where stocks fell for a second day. US regulators took control of Silicon Valley Bank in a surprise midday move after shares of its parent company, SVB Financial, plunged more than 60% this week. The company, which served the tech industry and startups, was trying to raise funds to ease a crisis. Friday’s struggles came amid what strategists in a Bank of America Global Research report called “the shattering vibes of March.” Markets have been agitated by fears that high inflation is proving difficult to control, a problem that should force the Federal Reserve to accelerate its interest rate hikes. Such increases can reduce inflation by slowing the economy, but also lower the prices of stocks and other investments. Higher rates also increase the risk of recession. The Fed has already raised rates at the fastest pace in decades and taken other steps to undo its huge support for the economy during the pandemic. This effectively takes money out of the economy, what Wall Street calls “liquidity,” which can tighten the screws on the system. Friday’s federal report helped ease some economic concerns, leading to some swings. Overall, U.S. hiring has been hotter than expected, a signal that the labor market remains too strong for the Fed’s liking. The 10-year Treasury yield plunged to 3.69% from 3.91% late Thursday, a sharp move for the bond market. The yield helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans. Some of Wall Street’s steepest declines came in bank stocks on fears of a looming cash crunch if interest rates stay higher for longer and customers withdraw deposits. This should create difficulties, as a flight of deposits will likely force banks to sell bonds to raise funds, as higher interest rates drive down the prices of those bonds. In addition to the difficulties of SVB Financial, Silvergate Capital said this week that it was voluntarily closing its bank. The bank has served the crypto industry and had warned that it could end up “less than well capitalized”. Inventory losses were heaviest at regional banks. First Republic Bank fell 14.8%. It filed a statement with regulators to reiterate its “strong capital and liquidity positions”. Charles Schwab was down another 11.7% after falling 12.8% on Thursday “as investors struggled to read” from SVB’s financial crisis, UBS analysts said. Analysts called them “logical but superficial” because of differences in how companies get their deposits. Big banks, which were subjected to stress tests by regulators after the 2008 financial crisis, fared better. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5%. Overall, the S&P 500 fell 56.73 points to 3,861.59. The Dow lost 345.22 points to 31,909.64 and the Nasdaq lost 199.47 points to 11,138.89. Information for this article was provided by Joe McDonald and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.

