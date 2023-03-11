Apprenticeships allow people of all ages to earn a living while learning and acquiring the skills they need to build a rewarding career. Since 2010, more than 5.3 million apprentices have started their learning journeys in a wide range of industries, from healthcare to business to engineering and beyond.

This is partly thanks to the apprenticeship tax which has been created so that companies can take on more apprentices, alongside the possibility of investing in high quality training to develop the qualified workforce whose they need. Here we tell you how it works.

What is the royalty and how does it work?

The apprenticeship tax is paid by large employers payroll over 3 million. Currently, only 2% of employers pay the contribution, set at a rate of 0.5% of their total annual payroll.

Each levy-paying employer has a digital account where they can access levy funds to spend on apprenticeship training.

While only the largest companies pay the levy, the funds generated from it also fund apprenticeship training for other employers who wish to hire apprentices.

Small employers, those with a total annual payroll of less than $3 million, pay only 5% of the cost of their apprenticeship training and the government pays the rest.

Is all the money actually spent?

In terms of the overall learning budget, in the last fiscal year, 99.6% of the budget was spent.

For individual employers, they can see how much of their levy funds they have used and how much remains available. Although the funds they don’t use expire after two years, that money isn’t wasted. Behind the scenes, the DfE is already using this money to pay for apprenticeship training for small employers and for any additional payments needed to support apprentices, training providers and employers.

For employers who cannot fully utilize their own levy funds, we have a system in place allowing them to pledge up to 25% of their levy funds to other small businesses to help them invest in programs of learning.

For example, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust has helped smaller healthcare organizations develop their own staff by transferring over £122,000 of its levy funds to some 15 organisations, mainly GP practices across the country. Cumbria.

Jean Hill, Head of Workforce Development, said: Apprenticeships are part of our attraction package, people know they can come to work for us and benefit from career development.

The vast majority of our nursing staff stay with us after completing their apprenticeship, and many progress through the organization. The learnings help us achieve our Grow Your Own strategy. Levy transfers are good for us, good for the organizations we transfer to, and also benefit the local communities we serve.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has also used its apprenticeship levy to enable a range of small businesses and charities to hire and train apprentices. One company to benefit from the funding is Yunus & Eliza, a Cotswolds-based jewelery company.

Company Director Eliza Higginbottom said: The transfer of levy from GSK has helped provide an opportunity for our apprentices and has also helped us grow our business.

Our apprentices are fantastic. They go to college one week a month and when they are gone we really miss them. It takes time and commitment to train them on the job, but the time it takes is worth it because they give us so much back.

What can should the fee be used?

Levy funding can only be used to invest in high quality apprenticeships. We want levy funds to be used to help more people get on the path to rewarding careers and to help employers hire new apprentices.

The apprenticeship levy funds nearly 650 different types of apprenticeships to train people for a wide variety of jobs. Whether funds are spent on degree-level apprenticeships in engineering or GCSE-equivalent apprenticeships in social work, the levy creates flexibility and choice in how employers offer apprenticeships.

What can’t should the fee be used?

Levy funds can only be used to pay apprentices to obtain qualifications that are set out in their approved apprenticeship training program and that are deemed necessary to be effective on the job, such as a degree or diploma. Companies large and small offer apprenticeships in a wide range of exciting roles and at all levels up to university level.

Levy funds cannot be used to pay apprentice salaries, for additional qualifications or qualifications not already approved as part of the apprenticeship.

For example, levy funds cannot be used to pay apprentices who are in Level 7 apprenticeships for executives to do their Masters of Business Administration (MBA). MBAs are not a required part of any apprenticeship. However, the apprentice or their employer is free to pay extra from their own funds for the MBA qualification.

What are you doing to bring more young people into apprenticeships?

Young people under the age of 25 represent more than half of all beginners in apprenticeships and 70% of all beginners are at levels 2 and 3.

To support even more companies in offering apprenticeships to young people:

employers do not have to pay employers’ social security contributions for apprentices under 25 when the apprentice earns up to 4,189/month.

we pay 1,000 to employers and training providers when hiring an apprentice under the age of 19 or apprentices between the ages of 19 and 24 who have an education, health and care plan or who have been placed.

we finance 100% of training costs for small employers (fewer than 50 employees) when they take on apprentices under 19 years of age.

From August 2023, we are increasing the sotck exchange that we pay to apprentices aged 16 to 24 leaving care, from 1,000 to 3,000.

To make it easier for young people to find apprenticeships, they will soon be able to use UCAS to search for and apply for apprenticeships, in addition to degrees. Let us also continue to promote learning in schools and colleges through our Learning support and knowledge(ASK) so far, more than 2 million students have received support from ASK.

OUR Get the jump also aims to make known and understand all the education and training paths open to post-16 and post-18, including apprenticeship.

