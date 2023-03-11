Business
Dar Global is eager to go after its listing on the London Stock Exchange
RIYADH: Saudi property developer Dar Al Arkan has achieved great success over the years, but the listing of its global subsidiary on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of SR2.25 billion ($600 million) has certainly was a landmark event, said the CEO of Dar Globals. Arab News in an interview.
The listing had many firsts, Ziad El Chaar said, reflecting on Dar Globals’ Feb. 28 release. We were the first IPO (initial price offering) this year on the London Stock Exchange and we are also the first Saudi company to be listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
We are proud that Dar Al Arkan has developed a company like Dar Global and listed it on the London Stock Exchange, because Dar Global is not just another real estate company, he explained. This is a very special type of real estate company for a new category of clients called global citizens who live in more than one country, who work in more than one country.
Since its inception in 2017, Dar Global has been providing international real estate with a focus on developing projects in the Middle East and Europe, including countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, the United Kingdom and Spain.
The company also collaborates with global brands such as Missoni, W Hotels, Versace, Elie Saab, Automobili Pagani and Automobili Lamborghini.
Asked why the company chose the London Stock Exchange to make its international listing, El Chaar replied: For a company specializing in providing real estate to the citizens of the world, the largest global hub is London… Listing on the London Stock Exchange also gives us a vehicle that is accepted globally to trade, associate and transact.
Growth projects
The UK capital was the obvious listing location for the company as Dar Global seeks to access new capital and boost its growth visibility with development and luxury brand partners.
The listing is also expected to advance Dar Global’s ambitious growth trajectory as the company now has exposure to a much larger market and much larger transactions.
HIGHLIGHT
Since its inception in 2017, Dar Global has been providing international real estate with a focus on developing projects in the Middle East and Europe, including countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. ‘Spain.
The reason we wanted to list this company on an internationally accepted stock exchange and create this vehicle is primarily for growth because when you leave your home country in real estate you have to have alliances, partnerships and joint ventures because you don’t have the market expertise like local players, explained El Chaar.
Now that Dar Global is listed on the London Stock Exchange, everyone would be comfortable having discussions with the company and possibly making deals.
He added: We are reaching out to developers and owners and looking to partner with them on the co-development of projects where we would bring expertise in sales, marketing, financing, international distribution, engineering of value, and they would bring their local expertise into the development. – development, permits, local regulations and we partner to develop projects.
The company, which has a pipeline of projects in countries where it currently operates such as Spain, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, also aims to enter new countries such as Greece and Morocco.
We have to go to centers that have global citizens because we’re not going to a company outside of our home country to compete on first houses, he said.
International developers are not designed to meet the demand for primary residences because they lack this local expertise, El Chaar explained. So we go to the hubs where you have international buyers.
While there, he also pointed out that in many places where Dar Global has developed large master plans, they add a hospitality element to enhance the value of that project.
El Chaar, however, is clear that Dar Global is in no rush to expand into new countries as their priority is to consolidate their position in countries where they already have a presence.
Go forward
Speaking about the company’s financial situation, the CEO said that Dar Global had accumulated approximately $5 billion in gross development value in projects across all locations up to the IPO date.
However, we have so far sold about $700 million of that $5 billion, he informed.
The advantage for most shareholders is the fact that the recognition of this sale will take place in 2023, 2024 and 2025 because you know in the real estate you are selling but you cannot recognize the profits before you build, did you -he adds. Because the construction is ongoing, most of our shareholders, the new shareholders, will see these benefits occur within the next two to three years from the sales that were made before.
In addition, explained El Chaar, we have a very conservative cash policy in which we only commit to projects that do not strain the company’s cash flow.
We are expanding into areas where you can still have funding for this project, which is a combination of company equity, bank funding, and collection from customers.
Regarding the company’s strategy, El Chaar said, “We decided from day one that we wanted to have a product that tackled the tastes of the wealthy. Most of our projects are co-branded projects. Moreover, most of our projects present the limited edition of real estate in each city. Take Pagani in Dubai, for example. These are the only 85 apartments in the world marked by Pagani.
He went on to cite the example of W Residences. We have exclusivity in this area that no one else can do these W residences, informed El Chaar. People nowadays like to buy the limited edition because as always seen, it gives you a very good return on investment and a very good return on ego.
So what’s next for Dar Global? By 2032, we want to be among the top 50 developers in the world, concluded El Chaar. At the rate the company is going, this may not be a pipe dream.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2266861/business-economy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Observations from the first week of spring training
- Dar Global is eager to go after its listing on the London Stock Exchange
- COVID-19 infection, rare risk of acquired hemophilia seen after vaccination
- Xi Jinping’s ally, Li Qiang, elected Chinese Prime Minister
- Trump News Today: E Jean Carroll can use testimony from two other accusers and gain access to Hollywood tape in rape case
- British Museum is trying to work
- Jokowi is to inaugurate a modern rice mill in Sragen
- Bonnie Tyler’s mother inspired her to become a singer | Entertainment
- Sophie Wessex stuns in waist-defining dress after royal news
- Imran announces election campaign lead with Lahore rally
- SVB collapse: Wrapbook payroll payments delayed by shutdown
- Cricket legend Ricky Ponting drops an incredible $20MILLION on six-bedroom Toorak mansion