Dar Global is eager to go after its listing on the London Stock Exchange

RIYADH: Saudi property developer Dar Al Arkan has achieved great success over the years, but the listing of its global subsidiary on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of SR2.25 billion ($600 million) has certainly was a landmark event, said the CEO of Dar Globals. Arab News in an interview.

The listing had many firsts, Ziad El Chaar said, reflecting on Dar Globals’ Feb. 28 release. We were the first IPO (initial price offering) this year on the London Stock Exchange and we are also the first Saudi company to be listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

We are proud that Dar Al Arkan has developed a company like Dar Global and listed it on the London Stock Exchange, because Dar Global is not just another real estate company, he explained. This is a very special type of real estate company for a new category of clients called global citizens who live in more than one country, who work in more than one country.

Since its inception in 2017, Dar Global has been providing international real estate with a focus on developing projects in the Middle East and Europe, including countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The company also collaborates with global brands such as Missoni, W Hotels, Versace, Elie Saab, Automobili Pagani and Automobili Lamborghini.

Asked why the company chose the London Stock Exchange to make its international listing, El Chaar replied: For a company specializing in providing real estate to the citizens of the world, the largest global hub is London… Listing on the London Stock Exchange also gives us a vehicle that is accepted globally to trade, associate and transact.

Growth projects

The UK capital was the obvious listing location for the company as Dar Global seeks to access new capital and boost its growth visibility with development and luxury brand partners.

The listing is also expected to advance Dar Global’s ambitious growth trajectory as the company now has exposure to a much larger market and much larger transactions.

HIGH LIGHT Since its inception in 2017, Dar Global has been providing international real estate with a focus on developing projects in the Middle East and Europe, including countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. ‘Spain.

The reason we wanted to list this company on an internationally accepted stock exchange and create this vehicle is primarily for growth because when you leave your home country in real estate you have to have alliances, partnerships and joint ventures because you don’t have the market expertise like local players, explained El Chaar.

Now that Dar Global is listed on the London Stock Exchange, everyone would be comfortable having discussions with the company and possibly making deals.

He added: We are reaching out to developers and owners and looking to partner with them on the co-development of projects where we would bring expertise in sales, marketing, financing, international distribution, engineering of value, and they would bring their local expertise into the development. – development, permits, local regulations and we partner to develop projects.

The company, which has a pipeline of projects in countries where it currently operates such as Spain, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, also aims to enter new countries such as Greece and Morocco.

We have to go to centers that have global citizens because we’re not going to a company outside of our home country to compete on first houses, he said.

International developers are not designed to meet the demand for primary residences because they lack this local expertise, El Chaar explained. So we go to the hubs where you have international buyers.



Dar Global is in no hurry to launch into new countries because its priority is to consolidate its position in the countries where it is already present. (Provided)

While there, he also pointed out that in many places where Dar Global has developed large master plans, they add a hospitality element to enhance the value of that project.

El Chaar, however, is clear that Dar Global is in no rush to expand into new countries as their priority is to consolidate their position in countries where they already have a presence.

Go forward

Speaking about the company’s financial situation, the CEO said that Dar Global had accumulated approximately $5 billion in gross development value in projects across all locations up to the IPO date.

However, we have so far sold about $700 million of that $5 billion, he informed.

The advantage for most shareholders is the fact that the recognition of this sale will take place in 2023, 2024 and 2025 because you know in the real estate you are selling but you cannot recognize the profits before you build, did you -he adds. Because the construction is ongoing, most of our shareholders, the new shareholders, will see these benefits occur within the next two to three years from the sales that were made before.

In addition, explained El Chaar, we have a very conservative cash policy in which we only commit to projects that do not strain the company’s cash flow.

We are expanding into areas where you can still have funding for this project, which is a combination of company equity, bank funding, and collection from customers.

Regarding the company’s strategy, El Chaar said, “We decided from day one that we wanted to have a product that tackled the tastes of the wealthy. Most of our projects are co-branded projects. Moreover, most of our projects present the limited edition of real estate in each city. Take Pagani in Dubai, for example. These are the only 85 apartments in the world marked by Pagani.

He went on to cite the example of W Residences. We have exclusivity in this area that no one else can do these W residences, informed El Chaar. People nowadays like to buy the limited edition because as always seen, it gives you a very good return on investment and a very good return on ego.

So what’s next for Dar Global? By 2032, we want to be among the top 50 developers in the world, concluded El Chaar. At the rate the company is going, this may not be a pipe dream.