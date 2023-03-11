Know what ESG investing is and isn’t

It’s a personal choice whether you just want your money to make money or you want to make sure it’s directed towards responsible company policies. But this choice is not as simple as it seems. Finance does a great job of confusing terms that serve as shorthand for what you think you’re getting. The current financial buzzword for corporate sustainability is ESG investing.

ESG stands for environment, social and governance and is a (somewhat) objective way of looking at companies that meet standards regarding their impact on the environment, how they appear in society and how companies are run. While an ESG score is meant to be objective, there are different rating platforms and the standards can vary between them. It is important to know what ESG is, but perhaps more important to know what it is not.

ESG is not a socially responsible investment (SRI). SRI has been around for a long time and is generally about excluding categories of businesses you don’t want to own. Depending on your religion or values, you can choose to exclude anything related to tobacco, fossil fuels, pharmaceutical companies, or even debt. ESG, however, may also include companies that meet its criteria in sectors you would prefer to exclude. For example, the IShares MSGI USA ESG fund has energy companies, companies that are being sued for allegedly defective products, and companies that may simply annoy you because of the way they do business (think your cable company). If an extractive-based energy company now creates a plan to move away from fossil fuels to alternative energy, is that a good or bad company? ESG in this example is Schrödinger’s cat of investing.

ESG is not an impact investment. Impact investing tries to make measurable differences in areas like climate while generating a financial return, with financial return being a secondary consideration to impact. Impact investing is often done through private investments rather than public investments with which you may be most familiar. Private markets can relieve some of the natural tension of publicly traded stocks trying to increase shareholder value in the short term. Impact is a long-term, sustainable investment that earns money while serving a larger purpose. Investors have different holding periods for the shares they own; private markets tend to allow for more patient investment.

ESG investing is not without giving up. In theory, successful companies should also perform well, but the studies aren’t entirely clear on this. ESG is not about exclusion. It involves choosing companies from each sector that obtain good scores on ESG criteria. The best investment results would likely come from combining ESG with other technical factors.

ESG is not greenwashing. ESG investments and investments are evolving. There will inevitably be stops and starts along the way. An eco-friendly company like Tesla was recently excluded from the ESG index due to its poor governance and social scores. Exxon is a large holding in the S&P 500 ESG Index because it ranks well against other energy companies. ESG is a corporate governance framework and an investment framework.

ESG investing is not necessarily better than earning more and giving more. Your values ​​are expressed in various ways, well beyond investing. How you spend your money is an obvious phrase. How you give money is also an expression. Some of our clients are charity inclined and want their investments to grow as much as possible in order to give away more money.

ESG investing is not trivial. Whether or not you believe in ESG, there is more pressure on companies to be good corporate citizens as well as high performing companies. There is evidence that the two are complementary, but there is more evidence that they are not mutually exclusive. There are arguments that those who invest on behalf of others – in vehicles such as pension funds or retirement plan options – would not be fulfilling their fiduciary duty by investing solely with an ESG perspective. This will continue to be a problem on many levels.

There are many ways to match your values ​​and your investment. ESG is one of them, but it is complex and evolving.

Ross Levin is the founder of Accredited Investors Wealth Management in Edina. He can be contacted at [email protected].