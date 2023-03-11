Why the February jobs report and SIVB Bank a lethal dose for stock markets (SP500)

Caiaimage/Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

When the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed job growth significantly lower than the expected increase of about 500,000, markets temporarily rallied in the morning. This proved to be a short-lived rally that repeated the trading pattern of the previous day. Hours after the employment report, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced would close Bank of Silicon Valley (SIVB).

The seemingly separate incident of the employment report is highly related. The Federal Reserve will have to weigh in on the jobs report, its hawkish (tightening) interest rate policy and its effect on regional banks.

Jobs increased in February 2023

In February, the economy added 311,000 jobs while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6%. The addition is an expected drop from January. It is also less than half of the jobs created a year ago. Last year, the central bank made not raise interest rates as economic activity picked up.

BLS

Job growth slowed significantly in March and April last year to hover around the 300,000 level. Last month, jobs grew the most in leisure and hospitality, retail, government and Healthcare. Employment fell in the information, transportation and warehousing industries.

Investors shouldn’t allocate their portfolio based on a month of employment growth and decline by sector. Those who do should observe what consumers are willing to spend their dwindling disposable income on.

Leisure and Hospitality

The Covid lockdown has created pent-up demand for travel, leisure and hospitality. Year-to-date, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) has gained 12.4%, beating the S&P 500’s YTD return by just 0.91%. HLT stock trades at a premium, so its valuation score is an “F”.

The hotel rewards investors with an A+ growth and profitability rating.

In search of premium alpha

Last quarter, it reported revenue growth of 33.1% year-on-year to $2.44 billion. It easily exceeded its high end target with an adjusted EBITDA of $740 million in the fourth quarter.

Chief executive Chris Nassetta said the industry is facing the lowest supply levels in years. It continues to meet with very high demand. Customers spend less but travel more. International markets are opening up, strengthening Hilton’s business in Asia-Pacific and Japan. Once China travel volumes pick up steam, expect Hilton’s H2 forecast to increase.

Retail business

According to a Google search, JD.com (JD), Alibaba (BABA), Home Depot (HD), CVS Health (CVS) and TJX Companies are companies in the retail sector. Investors should not consider e-commerce stocks in China at this time. The US employment report affects local retail demand more directly.

Last week, JD declared a strong dividend of 62 cents per share and posted revenue of $42.8 billion. He earned 70 cents per share. JD stock fell about 10% after doing pretty well. It was a bearish sign that took Alibaba with it. Investors should not ignore the escalating trade war between the United States and China.

The United States protects its intellectual property by limiting chip exports. The Netherlands recently backed U.S. efforts.

Health care

Health care added 19,000 jobs in hospitals and 14,000 jobs in nursing and residential care facilities. Investors shouldn’t rush out and buy the cheapest REIT with the highest yield. Medical Properties (MPW) boasts a plethora of excellent coverage on this site. Its sudden drop from a support price of $12.00 to a close at $8.79 is concerning. The MPW share pays a dividend yielding 13.2%.

Income-oriented investors can increase their minimum return requirement from 5.0% to 5.4% to 6.0%. Even assuming a federal funds rate of this range, investors should not buy medical properties for its yield twice that of the federal funds rate.

Sectors at risk

Technology

Job losses narrowed in the information industry, down 25,000 jobs. In 2023, 480 tech industries cut 128,202 jobs, according to layoffs.fyi. Tech investors need to take a step back. Ultra-large-cap companies like Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) have overstaffed during the pandemic. They assumed the stay-at-home trend would continue forever. CEOs expected linear growth over several years.

GOOG Stock:

GOOG rating (Seekingalpha premium)

Above: Alphabet is highly profitable thanks to its ad detection business. THE US government ban TikTok will invigorate YouTube’s outlook. Government employees have 30 days to delete the app.

The Fed’s rate hike almost immediately halted tech growth. Businesses delayed purchase orders. They shortened the length of their contracts and their dollar amount. Beware of companies like Cloudflare (NET) reporting slower growth. Demand from startup customers will hurt Cloudflare.

Weak billings at DocuSign (DOCU) is another example of a slowdown for businesses that have thrived during the pandemic.

Fewer jobs in transportation and warehousing

Trucking companies like Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) could break their uptrend. The company shows strong profitability while growth and valuation are unfavorable:

KNX Action (Premium Seekingalpha)

META stock is similar to GOOG stock, though ahead in terms of profitability.

META Stock grade (Seekingalpha premium)

Meta will maintain its earnings improvement by cutting jobs in its “efficiency year.” He has the financial freedom to continue investing billions in his metaverse project.

Financial matters SVB

Silicon Valley Bank’s quantitative sell rating since July 2022 will reward short sellers. His failure matters. The Fed could glean past the FDIC-mandated shutdown of the regional bank. This would pave the way for a rate hike of 50 basis points.

The Fed can also assess the bank’s risk of failure vis-à-vis other regional banks and its customers. It doesn’t matter that Roku (ROKU) owns about 26% of its cash and equivalents in Silicon Valley Bank. The biggest advantage is that most customers have deposited funds with Bank of America (BAC) or CitiGroup (C).

What to watch next

Look at the CPI report next Tuesday. With the jobs report, the Fed will have the data points it needs to decide how much to raise rates.

Investors can continue to buy money market funds and listed bond funds. Here are its daily returns as of March 10, 2023, sorted by yield:

Cash and bonds (Seekingalpha)

The PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (ZROZ) is the most attractive. It has plenty of upside returns this year when interest rates finally fell in 2024. It rose 4.84% as investors panicked and poured cash into bonds and gold. ZROZ stock is up 6.94% year-to-date.