Connect with us

Business

Will the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis dictate the Indian stock market next week?

 


The Indian stock market witnessed strong selling due to weak global signals due to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. News of the Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy led to huge blows as the three major Wall Street indices S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq lost up to 2% in Friday’s trades. This led to weakness in banking stocks on Dalal Street, with the Nifty Bank Index crashing 771 points, or around 1.87%, as most major banking stocks corrected sharply during the weekend session. .

Stock market experts say the fall in bank stocks dragged down other key benchmarks like Nifty and Sensex in Friday’s session. But, the news of Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy will not last long as it is completely sentimental news for Dalal Street. From a fundamental perspective, Indian banks are completely insulated from Silicon Valley Bank and Indian bank margins have improved in recent quarterly results. They advised bargain hunters to buy quality bank stocks this fall, as these bank stocks would rebound strongly on a trend reversal. However, experts argued that banks’ margins have improved due to the high interest rate regime. But the high interest rate regime works in favor of banks in the short term. If the interest rate regime lasts for a long time, it affects the business of banks due to high lending rates and US based banks are facing the same problem these days.

Banking stocks in the spotlight

Speaking on the Silicon Valley Bank crisis and its impact on the Indian stock market, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said: “From a fundamental standpoint, Indian banks have no link to the SVB crisis and the US bank has no penetration into the Indian corporate sector, so Friday’s stock market crash was sentimental only as the bias was already negative on Dalal Street.”

However, Avinash Gorakshkar argued that the high interest rate regime worked in favor of Indian banks, which led to a high number of Indian banks in the third quarter. But that won’t work for long and hence suggested positional investors to keep an eye on the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the near term as any further rate hikes could affect banks’ business volume. Indian. He also said that part of the business compares this SVB crisis to the subprime lending crisis that began with the fall of Lehman Brothers.

Anuj Gupta, vice president of research at IIFL Securities, unveiled his stock market strategy in the fall due to news of the Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy. will also bring back major corporations to India, which had turned to overseas lending due to the depreciation of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US dollar. »

Stocks to buy after the stock market crash

Anuj Gupta said now is a good time for bottom fishing investors as quality bank stocks are expected to rebound strongly from the change in stock market sentiment. The IIFL Securities expert advised positional investors to buy quality bank stocks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/will-silicon-valley-bank-svb-crisis-could-dictate-indian-stock-market-next-week-11678513742437.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: