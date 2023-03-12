Will the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis dictate the Indian stock market next week?

The Indian stock market witnessed strong selling due to weak global signals due to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. News of the Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy led to huge blows as the three major Wall Street indices S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq lost up to 2% in Friday’s trades. This led to weakness in banking stocks on Dalal Street, with the Nifty Bank Index crashing 771 points, or around 1.87%, as most major banking stocks corrected sharply during the weekend session. .

Stock market experts say the fall in bank stocks dragged down other key benchmarks like Nifty and Sensex in Friday’s session. But, the news of Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy will not last long as it is completely sentimental news for Dalal Street. From a fundamental perspective, Indian banks are completely insulated from Silicon Valley Bank and Indian bank margins have improved in recent quarterly results. They advised bargain hunters to buy quality bank stocks this fall, as these bank stocks would rebound strongly on a trend reversal. However, experts argued that banks’ margins have improved due to the high interest rate regime. But the high interest rate regime works in favor of banks in the short term. If the interest rate regime lasts for a long time, it affects the business of banks due to high lending rates and US based banks are facing the same problem these days.

Banking stocks in the spotlight

Speaking on the Silicon Valley Bank crisis and its impact on the Indian stock market, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said: “From a fundamental standpoint, Indian banks have no link to the SVB crisis and the US bank has no penetration into the Indian corporate sector, so Friday’s stock market crash was sentimental only as the bias was already negative on Dalal Street.”

However, Avinash Gorakshkar argued that the high interest rate regime worked in favor of Indian banks, which led to a high number of Indian banks in the third quarter. But that won’t work for long and hence suggested positional investors to keep an eye on the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the near term as any further rate hikes could affect banks’ business volume. Indian. He also said that part of the business compares this SVB crisis to the subprime lending crisis that began with the fall of Lehman Brothers.

Anuj Gupta, vice president of research at IIFL Securities, unveiled his stock market strategy in the fall due to news of the Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy. will also bring back major corporations to India, which had turned to overseas lending due to the depreciation of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US dollar. »

Stocks to buy after the stock market crash

Anuj Gupta said now is a good time for bottom fishing investors as quality bank stocks are expected to rebound strongly from the change in stock market sentiment. The IIFL Securities expert advised positional investors to buy quality bank stocks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

