Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Although I hate to be the bearer of bad news, stock market corrections are an integral part of the investment cycle. Since the early 1950s, the benchmark S&P500 suffered 39 separate double-digit percentage corrections, according to data from sell-side advisory firm Yardeni Research. In other words, the beating on Wall Street in 2022 is normal when it comes to long-term investing.

When the major indices crossed the finish line last year, it was the growth-oriented indices Nasdaq Compound (^IXIC -1.76%) who was most affected. The Nasdaq, which drove the entire market to new highs in 2021, lost 33% of its value in 2022 and continues to simmer in a bear market.

But there is a silver lining to this bad news. While we can never predict exactly when a bear market will occur or how steep the decline will be, we do know that all previous bear markets for major US equity indices (including the Nasdaq) were eventually bull-whipped. market. This effectively means that every bear market is a great time to put your money to work.

This is a particularly lucrative time to buy growth stocks. Below are five amazing growth stocks you’ll regret not buying during the Nasdaq bear market decline.

Nio

The first phenomenal growth stock just begging to be bought during the bear market decline is the China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NIO -3.19%). Although supply chain issues continue to weigh on Nio’s production expansion efforts, a number of headwinds have been safely pushed aside.

Over the past two years, Chinese stocks have presented additional investment risk due to the country’s zero-COVID strategy, as well as the possible delisting of Chinese stocks by US regulators. However, China abandoned its zero COVID strategy and reopened its economy. Additionally, regulators have gotten their hands on three years of financial audits for Chinese companies, eliminating the fear of debarment. In short, Nio is considerably less risky compared to where things were four months ago.

But what is truly impressive about this company is its various forms of innovation. Nio has introduced at least one new electric vehicle every year and has seen sales of its ET7 and ET5 sedans take off since they hit showrooms last year. With the exception of January, when production was limited by factory closures following the Chinese New Year, Nio has delivered more than 10,000 electric vehicles every month since June 2022, with its sedans regularly accounting for more than half. of these deliveries.

Nio’s out-of-the-box innovation is also on display. In August 2020, the company announced the rollout of its battery-as-a-service (BaaS) subscription. BaaS enables its electric vehicle buyers to charge, swap and upgrade batteries at more than 1,300 power swap stations and over 1,200 power refill stations. In exchange for a reduced purchase price for electric vehicles, Nio generates high-margin recurring subscription revenue from buyers through BaaS and keeps buyers loyal to the brand.

Exelixis

The second incredible growth stock you will blame yourself for not buying during the Nasdaq bear market decline is the biotech stock. Exelixis (EXEL 0.06%). Despite occasional clinical trial failures, cancer drug developer Exelixis is poised for double-digit growth.

Just over a week ago, Exelixis announced that a late-stage study involving its lead drug Cabometyx in combination with rock‘s Tecentriq failed to meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in a trial of patients with previously treated advanced kidney cancer. But failures happen. This is part of the job of a drug developer.

Far more importantly, Exelixis has approximately six dozen ongoing clinical trials involving Cabometyx as a monotherapy or combination treatment for a variety of cancer types. It only takes a handful of successes to significantly expand Cabometyx’s selling and pricing power. We’ve already seen one of these studies find the mark, leading to Exelixis and Bristol Myers Squibbobtain first-line approval for their combination treatment for renal cell carcinoma.

Additionally, Exelixis has the cash to fund ongoing internal development, collaborations, and possibly even acquisitions. The company ended 2022 with approximately $1.31 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and had an additional $756.7 million in long-term investments.

waltz disney

A third jaw-dropping growth stock you’ll wish you had added during the Nasdaq bear market decline is the popular “House of Mouse.” waltz disney (SAY -2.67%). Although Walt Disney is a mature business, it is expected to maintain a double-digit profit growth rate for the next half-decade. This absolutely makes it a growth stock.

The biggest competitive advantage offered by Disney is that its business cannot be duplicated. While there are other theme parks consumers can visit and other big-screen movies, Disney characters and stories, and the emotion, engagement and imagination they evoke among consumers, cannot be reproduced by any other company.

As I’ve suggested before, the value of this irreplaceability can be seen in the pricing power of Walt Disney. Since Disneyland opened in Southern California in 1955, admission prices have increased 10,300%. In comparison, the inflation rate in the United States jumped by just over 1,000% during the same period. Disney was also able to raise prices for its ad-free streaming service, Disney+, while losing only a small fraction of its subscribers.

The next step in Walt Disney’s evolution is to turn its money-losing streaming segment into a profit machine. Newly renamed CEO Bob Iger has raised monthly subscription prices and is aiming for profitability in this segment towards the end of fiscal 2024. Once streaming turns positive, I’d be surprised to see Disney stock near the $100 per share.

Innovative industrial properties

The fourth gorgeous growth stock you’ll wish you had picked up during the Nasdaq bear market slump is the marijuana-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Innovative industrial properties (IIPR -3.69%). Despite slowdowns in rent collection in recent months, IIP, as Innovative Industrial Properties is called, can show patient investors the green.

The overriding concern with IIP is that its on-time rent collection rate has fallen from 100% to 92% at the end of February 2023. But it’s important to understand that all REITs eventually face delinquencies. It’s how companies manage their outstanding payments that matters. IIP’s fourth quarter report and year-to-date update shows that it is working through these delinquencies and should be able to maintain these revenue streams or sell these properties outright for the money.

Another key point of Innovative Industrial Properties is that 100% of its properties are triple net leased (also called “NNN leased”). Properties rented by NNN require the tenant to cover all expenses, including utilities, maintenance, and even property tax and insurance. Although NNN leases reduce the rental income the IIP can expect to receive, they also eliminate any risk of surprise expenses or inflation hurting the business.

Finally, Innovative Industrial Properties could be one of the few pot stocks benefiting from the weed that remains federally illegal. Since most cannabis companies have limited access to basic financial services, IIP has been able to enter into sale-leaseback agreements that benefit both parties. Growers and processors are getting much-needed money from IIP, and IIP is securing long-term tenants through this program.

Alphabet

A fifth jaw-dropping growth stock you’ll regret not buying during the Nasdaq bear market decline is Alphabet (GOOGL -1.83%) (GOOG -1.78%)the parent company of internet search engine Google, self-driving vehicle company Waymo and streaming platform YouTube.

Currently, weak advertising is Alphabet’s biggest headwind. When the likelihood of a recession materializing increases, advertisers reduce their spending. But it is also a double-sided coin. Although recessions are inevitable, they are usually short-lived. Buying publicity-driven stocks during these short periods of slump often allows investors to take advantage of long-running economic expansions.

Alphabet’s competitive advantage isn’t going away anytime soon, either. As of December 2018, data from GlobalStats shows that Google accounts for around 91% to 93% of the global internet search share. Having a 90 percentage point lead over its nearest competitor gives Google significant pricing power for ad placement.

Alphabet’s ancillary operating segments also show great promise. YouTube is the second most visited social platform in the world, with Shorts getting over 50 billion daily views. Meanwhile, Google Cloud has risen to 10% of global spending on cloud infrastructure services.

Based on both next year’s earnings and future cash flow, Alphabet is cheaper now than at any time since becoming a publicly traded company.