La Défense unveils a new cyber workforce strategy

Amid a major cyber workforce shortage in government and industry, the Department of Defense has unveiled its new cyber workforce strategy for 2023 to 2027 with the goal of updating the agency’s plan to foster and unify its cyber workforce.

The new strategy will allow the Department of Defense to fully utilize its cyber workforce currently of 225,000 people made up of a mix of cyber, intelligence and IT workers. Defense is also trying to broaden the scope of its cyber workforce to also include technology areas, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data and secure software development. In addition, the agency also ensures that the workforce has the necessary skills and embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts.

Defenses’ strategy aims to address workforce management gaps, stay on the cutting edge of technology, quickly and securely deliver resilient systems, and transform into a data-centric organization, among other things.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks signed the strategy on Feb. 27, which was ready for public release on March 1, according to Thursdays. announcement. A defense spokesman said Nextgov that Thursday’s press release was the first public announcement of this new strategy.

The strategy lists numerous challenges facing the defense cyber workforce, including a labor shortage, which potentially creates a national security risk. However, the DOD emphasizes the importance of having an agile, skilled, and diverse workforce to meet threats and challenges.

The strategy and past implementation activities have been integrated into the DOD’s broader cyber strategy (2015 and 2018), said U.S. Navy Commander Jessica McNulty, spokesperson for the Department of Defense. Nextgov. The current 2023-2027 Cyber ​​Workforce Strategy will align with and support broader strategy initiatives (e.g. 2023 National Cyber ​​Strategy, upcoming 2023 DoD Cyber ​​Strategy), it will maintain a focus on the workforce only to pay significant attention to our greatest assets: People.

The strategy focuses on four pillars of human capital: identification, recruitment, development and retention to identify cyber workforce challenges and help the agency achieve its workforce goals and fulfill his mission.

However, each of these pillars presents challenges, such as: a lack of common criteria for cyber workforce needs, a need to target and identify candidates based on skills gaps, an assessment limited capacity and the availability of an improvement program, as well as highly skilled workers. leaving for the private sector.

The four objectives listed in the strategy are:

Execute consistent capability assessment and analysis processes to stay ahead of force requirements.

Establish an enterprise-wide talent management program to better align force capabilities with current and future needs.

Facilitate cultural change to optimize people management activities across the Department.

Foster collaboration and partnerships to enhance capability development, operational effectiveness, and career-enhancing experiences.

We review all aspects of the cyber employee lifecycle to ensure that we not only find and hire a diverse group of qualified cyber specialists, but also develop the tools, resources and partnerships necessary to continue to develop these people on a professional level, said Patrick Johnson, director of the workforce innovation branch. I’m proud of the work our team has done so far, and we still have a lot of work to do to overcome the talent shortages within the cyber workforce.

Defense is also looking to reshape its workforce, for example by creating a governance structure to have a standard across the group.

The DOD is working on six initiatives that each fall under at least two of the above human capital pillars. The agency works to:

Establish standards and assign responsibilities for managing its cyber workforce, including identifying, tracking, qualifying and reporting on the workforce through the 8140 series of policies of the agency.

Code cyber workforce positions using the DOD Cyber ​​Workforce Framework.

Create a review process that can be repeated to review cyber workforce requirements and capabilities.

Seek other authorities to further expand and refine the DOD CES and Targeted Local Market Supplement to incentivize and provide flexible capabilities to recruit and retain civilian cyber personnel.

Expand cyber workforce development and education through current and future programs to attract, retain, and grow talentDoD Cyber ​​Workforce Rotational Program, DoD Cyber ​​Scholarship Program, and Cyber ​​Information Technology Exchange Program .

Integrate and advance data analytics capabilities across DOD to support senior leadership and continue to develop the AdvanaDOD data analytics platform use case to help the CIO move from compliance with the Center of Excellence for Cyber ​​Workforce Analysis to assist in risk assessment.

This strategy, combined with our current portfolio, will help unify cyber personnel management efforts across the DOD and ensure that our workforce continually grows through training and skill-building opportunities, said Mark Gorak, Senior Director of Resources and Analytics.

The agency will also publish an upcoming implementation plan outlining a prioritized list of implementation activities to be carried out. This will provide additional information on agencies’ implementation of this strategy.

The strategy put in place by the Chief Information Officer of Defense as well as other offices of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Cyber ​​Command, and the military services comes after Defense updated its professional cyber workforce qualifications in February, focusing on role-specific requirements as the agency works to modernize its talent management.

The DOD Cyber ​​Workforce Strategy 2023-2027 sets the direction for unifying our workforce. The upcoming implementation plan achieves the goals and objectives of CWF’s strategy through innovative initiatives, McNulty said. The Departments Cyber ​​Workforce Framework lays the foundation for workforce identification and the 8140 series of policies is the standard for workforce qualification and development.