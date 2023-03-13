Blue Shield of California Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th Time | California Blue Shield





OAKLAND, Calif. (March 13, 2023) – Blue Shield of California has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 by Ethisphere, a world leader in defining and promoting the standards of ethical business practices. For 11 of the last 12 years – the nonprofit health plan has received this designation. In 2023, Ethisphere recognized 135 organizations spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. “Blue Shield of California’s ongoing commitment to ethical behavior is the foundation of our company’s humane, honest, and courageous values,” said Venetia Marshall, vice president, chief risk officer and chief compliance officer, Blue Shield of California. California. “This is how our more than 7,800 employees are focused on “doing the right thing” to serve our members, customers and communities. » Blue Shield is a nonprofit health plan driven by its mission to provide access to quality health care that is sustainably affordable for all. The company and its employees also continue to be on the front line in responding to major health and social issues. Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment considers more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operational framework to capture and codify best practices from organizations across industries and around the world. “Ethics matter. Organizations that commit to business integrity through strong programs and practices not only raise standards and expectations for everyone, but also perform better over the long term,” said Erica Salmon Byrne., CEO of Ethisphere. “We continue to be inspired by the winners of the World’s Most Ethical Companies and their dedication to having a real impact on their stakeholders and demonstrating exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Blue Shield of California for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Business community. The full list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies 2023 is available here. About Blue Shield of California Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is an independent, not-for-profit, fee-paying member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.7 million members, over 7,800 employees and over $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now based in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its subsidiaries provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare service plans in California. The company has donated more than $192 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation over the past five years to impact California communities. For more information on Blue Shield of California, please visitnews.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us onLinkedIn,TwitterOrFacebook. About Ethisphere Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and promoting the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, market trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and setting fundamental ethical standards using data-driven insights that help companies build corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases ethics trends and best practices with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps advance business performance through data-driven assessments, advice and benchmarking against its unrivaled Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and showcasing responses more than 2 million employees worldwide; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, comprising more than 200 data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social and governance practices of the world’s most ethical companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com. ###

