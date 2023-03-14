Stocks rise, bond yields, bank stocks fall on SVB fallout

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Monday as volatile trading gripped Wall Street after federal banking regulators took aggressive action to stem the fallout from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) fell 0.3%. Contracts on the technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased by 0.4%.

Bond yields plunged. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury fell to 3.54% on Monday. Traders are also repricing short-term bonds pushing the start of the yield curve, with two-year yields falling to 3.9%.

Movements came after actions I have smoked Friday, completing their worst week so far this year. Federal regulators shut down technology-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank in the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Monday morning regarding the turmoil in the financial sector. Biden said no losses would be borne by taxpayers and he assured customers they would be protected. The president also pledged to ask Congress and regulators to tighten rules for banks.

His remarks came after regulators took extraordinary action on Sunday to stem the fallout in the bakery sector. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg announced that depositors at the failed Silicon Valley Bank could access all their money starting Monday.

The Silicon Valley Bank saga had a ripple effect on a second bank: Signature Bank (SBNY) was closed on Sunday, the second bank failure in three days. Among the measures, the Fed said depositors would be cured. It has created a new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) that allows other banks to quickly obtain cash in exchange for collateral.

Meanwhile, bad banking sentiment spilled over into regional banks on Monday, as the KBW Bank Index (^BKX) fell nearly 12%, while index members including Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (VS) all traded down.

The story continues

JPMorgan analysts led by Marko Kolanovic said in a note to clients that the fall in big bank stocks was “overdone”, but they pointed to “emerging cracks” dating back to fourth-quarter bank earnings that painted a picture. discouraging in the shorter term. term.

“While we do not believe there is an ongoing banking crisis and the SVB situation is somewhat unique, we do expect increased scrutiny of banks by investors,” the analysts said.

Other shares of regional banks, including First Republic Bank (FRC) dropped more than 60% after JP Morgan gave the bank a hand. The California-based bank has secured funding from the Wall Street giant that gives it more $70 billion of idle cash.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Zions Bancorporation (IF WE), Regions Financial (RF), and Western Alliance Bancorporation (WALL) shares were halted on Monday morning, triggered by volatility. Shares ended the day down 20%, 26%, 7% and 47%, respectively.

Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investments Group, wrote in a note on Monday morning that the turmoil in the banking sector is not necessarily “a repeat of 2008, but these types of comments are almost never meant to be reassuring. Investors. “

Meanwhile, in the UK, British officials have been working all weekend to find a buyer for the British subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank, with the intervention of HSBC.

The turmoil on the banking front overshadowed the February jobs report, which once again exceeded expectationsas the U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs, a slower pace from January’s explosive number, and from economists’ consensus estimate for job gains of 225,000. The unemployment rate rose slightly to reach 3.6% and wage growth has increased by 4.6% over the past year, slower than expected.

Economic releases will dominate the conversation this week as Wall Street pays attention to two data printouts as the next Federal Reserve meeting rapidly approaches. At the same time, investors will be glued to the latest headlines about the collapse of SVB Financial Group and its implications for the banking industry.

Tuesday Consumer Price Index (CPI) start the action in the data on Tuesday. Economists expect inflation to rise 6% over the past year on a headline basis, while on a basic basis the call is 5.5%.

Meanwhile, February retail sales take place on Wednesday morning. The outcome of reading these reports will weigh on the Fed’s next policy decision.

The collapse of SVB also triggered the debate between traders betting on a forced pause from the Fed in its cycle of rate hikes. Economists at Goldman Sachs (GS) say it don’t wait any longer the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month, while economists at Barclays reconfirmed their position for a 50 basis point hike next week.

Data from CME Group shows that more than 60% of market participants expect a 25 basis point rate hike at the March Fed meeting, while nearly 40% expect rates to remain unchanged.

The destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen in this illustration taken March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

In other single action moves:

Year ( YEAR ): The company said SVB held 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, by his deposit at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND).

Swiss credit ( CS ): The Swiss lender hit a new record low Monday morning on fears over the European bank’s ability to hold on to deposits amid the collapse of US lender SVB.

Charles Schwab ( BLACK ): The title took a nose dive, marking its biggest daily drop despite defending his wallet.

Roblox ( RBLX ): The gaming platform company said in a file only 5% of its $3 billion cash and securities balance as of February 28, 2023 was held at Silicon Valley Bank. “Thus, regardless of the end result and timing, this situation will have no impact on the day-to-day operations of the Company.”

Rocket Lab, USA ( RKLB ): The Space Society announced Friday that he had $38 million in cash or 7.9% of his liquid assets as of Dec. 31 with SVB.

Vimeo ( VMEO ): The video platform company said its account balance was below the $250,000 threshold.

Etsy (ETSY): The online market said in a statement on Friday that there would be a delay in their filings following the SVB fallout.

Elsewhere in the crypto market, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) soared more than 16% to more than $24,000 in the past 24 hours as the government plans to protect depositors at SVB and Signature Bank.

On the earnings front, FedEx (FDX), Adobe (ADBE), General dollar (CEO) and Lennar (LEN) will publish its quarterly results this week.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Or android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInAnd Youtube