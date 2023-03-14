Bluebik IPO by 2025







Mr Pochara delivers a keynote speech at the Bluebik Group press conference held on Monday. He advised businesses to be “digital first” businesses. Bluebik Group, a MAI-listed digital transformation consultancy, aims to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) by 2025, when it expects its revenue to grow four times at the level recorded in 2022. The company expects its overseas operations to contribute half of total revenue by 2027. “In 2023, the company will focus on growing its business by 120% to reach a new all-time high of over 1 billion baht in revenue, in line with continued demand for organizations’ digital transformation journey,” said Pochara Arayakarnkul, General Manager of Bluebik. . “Digital transformation is an ongoing journey, not a one-time event.” The rebound in the tourism sector has helped boost the overall economy and encouraged retail, banking, manufacturing and other sectors to invest in technology, Pochara said. The company sees three areas of high spending by organizations: data analytics and artificial intelligence for decision-making and to minimize risk; cybersecurity to deal with sophisticated hacker techniques; and sustainability. The company aims to be listed on the SET by 2025 and attract funds from institutional investors. The company’s overseas operations would also contribute half of total revenue over the next five years, Pochara said. The company’s inorganic growth can be gauged for the first time this year after investing 1 billion baht in 2022 in joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions, including an investment in Vulcan Digital Delivery and Innoviz Solutions Co. Additionally, Bluebik is considering opening a branch in the United States as it sees outsourcing services such as programming gaining a comparative advantage through its profitability. It also has a branch in the UK to cover Europe, and branches in Vietnam and Hong Kong to expand its services, as well as a technology center in India. In 2023, its activities abroad should represent 10 to 15% of total turnover. Mr Pochara urges companies to be “digital first” businesses, which he sees as a global business trend and a new growth opportunity. By moving in this direction, organizations would be able to manage the dynamic economy, disruption, uncertainty, and consumer behavior of Millennials and GenZ. These are the next generations with high power in terms of consumption, he said. To be a digital-first business, the capabilities businesses need include: super apps with essential functionality that can collaborate with brands or businesses; augmented intelligence which combines AI, machine learning, deep learning, big data analytics and human intelligence; and sustainable technology that serves the environmental, social and governance (ESG) concept. In 2022, Bluebik Group recorded revenue of 979 million baht, of which 454 million baht came from Bluebik itself, with 157 million baht from joint ventures. It now has 800 tech talent from mergers and acquisitions, including its purchase of MFEC’s delivery business. It has recorded 70% revenue growth for five consecutive years and set a new record for highest profit with 100% growth in 2022. “We will use strategies – large-scale growth for sustainable growth through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and synergy within the group,” Pochara said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2527106/bluebik-to-list-on-stock-exchange-by-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos