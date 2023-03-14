Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday March 13
A trader works on the floor during morning trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 10, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. New week
Stocks are expected to open higher on Monday as investors weigh the implications of the Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy and a federal backstop. However, banking stocks remained under pressure with First Republic down 70% and leading the decline in the pre-market sector. Each of the major averages recorded ugly losses last week. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, to end the week down 4.44%, its worst weekly performance since June. The S&P 500 fell 1.45% on Friday to end the week down 4.55%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.76% on the day and 4.71% on the week. Follow live market updates.
2. All prices at the same time
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (L) and American actress Jamie Lee Curtis (C) celebrate after American director Daniel Scheinert and American director Daniel Kwan won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once ‘ at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
OK, not all the awards, but Sunday night at the Oscars, the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated. The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, entered the evening nominated for 11 awards and won seven: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress role and best original screenplay. “Everything Everywhere” has become a major touchstone for Asian representation in American cinema, and this year’s award nominees marked several firsts for the Asian community. Read CNBC live blog coverage of the Oscars night. And for more, find out how the Oscars box office bump is shrinking.
3. The FDIC steps in
The Signature Bank headquarters at 565 Fifth Avenue in New York, U.S., on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Signature Bank was shut down by New York State financial regulators on Sunday as fallout from the implosion of SVB Silicon Valley Bank financial groups last week spread to other lenders. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Federal regulators stepped in over the weekend to cover customers of Bank of Silicon Valley who stood to lose their money because of a $250,000 cap on guaranteed deposits. The plan provides FDIC insurance to cover depositors and will not rely on bailouts or taxpayer money, officials said. The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and FDIC released a joint statement saying they were “taking decisive action to protect the U.S. economy by bolstering public confidence in our banking system.” Authorities had worried about contagion in the banking sector if the fallout from the SVB could not be contained. On Sunday, regulators also closed Signature Bank in New York, which was popular among cryptocurrency companies, like SVB.
4. Crypto Gatherings
Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dice Ruvic | Reuters
Cryptocurrencies rose on news of government support for SVB, collectively gaining more than $70 billion in the 24 hours to 2 a.m. ET and surging above $1 trillion. Silvergate Capital, which shut down last week, SVB and Signature Bank were all cryptocurrency friends, sending digital coins on a wild ride. “Given the Fed’s announcement over the weekend of a backstop for banks and in particular Silicon Valley Bank, markets became euphoric knowing that depositors’ money is safe and that “A major potential bank run has been averted,” said Vijay Ayyar, vice president of business development. and international to crypto exchange Luno, in a statement to CNBC.
5. What will I bring you
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images
During an American banking crisis… that’ll save you quite the deal. HSBCon announced on Monday that it had agreed to save the UK subsidiary of SVB, for 1, or approximately $1.21. The sale will protect SVB UK customer deposits, which stood at around £6.7 billion on Friday. The transaction does not include the assets and liabilities of SVB UK’s parent company. It “strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing businesses, including in the technology and life sciences sectors, in the UK and internationally”, according to the HSBC Group CEO, Noel Quinn. “SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, knowing that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC,” he said.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Fred Imbert, Samantha Subin, Alex Harring, Jeff Cox, Sarah Whitten, Mike Calia, Arjun Kharpal, Elliot Smith and Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.
