Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Drops 100 Pts, Nifty Below 17,150; Adani shares drop as much as 5%, M&M 2%
In the Sensex pack, 20 stocks were trading in the green while 10 fell. Titan, Bharti Airtel and L&T were among the main winners.
Most Asian markets were trading lower on Tuesday as investors continued to grapple with the fallout from bank failures in the United States. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank slumped, raising concerns of financial contagion as central banks raise rates to tame inflation.
In a pre-market note, Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, said Indian markets could open flat or slightly higher, despite mostly negative Asian markets today. today and US markets largely down on Monday.
Asian markets | Banks’ downfall deepens as fear of SVB contagion rattles markets
The Japanese Nikkei fell 2%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s bank index fell more than 5%, putting it on course for its biggest decline in nearly six months. Shares of banks in Singapore and Australia fell. Hong Kong shares in HSBC and Standard Chartered fell more than 5%.
Markets remained nervous following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week and the bankruptcy of Signature Bank of New York over the weekend, even after the US government took steps to boost confidence systemic.
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) rose more than 4% to Rs 424 in Monday’s BSE trade a day after US private equity firm Blackstone sold its entire stake by 20.5% for around Rs 4,916 crore via a block deal.
Registration Alert | Divgi TorqTransfer stock listing has 5% premium on NSE to issue price
Jaguar Land Rover partners with Tata Technologies – Statement
Macquarie maintains an “outperform” rating on HUL after its channel checks suggested stable demand trends. The stock ended at Rs 2,454.90 on the NSE and was down Rs 10.55 or 0.43%.
Adani shares trade in the red as traders post profits
Markets tend to overreact, both up and down. What we are currently seeing is an overreaction to the downside. Fears of financial contagion are overblown. A positive fallout from the SVB crisis is that the Fed will slow rate hikes
– VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The rupee fell 4 paise to 82.27 against the US dollar in early trading.
Gold Holds Above $1,900 as SVB Collapse Fuels Fed Slowdown Hopes
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,906.75 an ounce, as of 0321 GMT, after rising more than 2% on Monday to its highest level since February 3. US gold futures also fell 0.3% to $1,911.00.
Check out the top morning trade winners and losers
Opening Bell: Flat Sensex, Nifty below 17,150; Adani shares drop as much as 5%, M&M 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex slips 50 points; Clever below 17,145
Oil prices drop slightly as SVB collapse scares financial markets
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s decline, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank surprised stock markets and sparked concerns of a renewed financial crisis. Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $80.68 a barrel at 0101 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 16 cents to $74.64 a barrel. On Monday, Brent fell to its lowest since early January, while WTI fell to its lowest since December.
Asian stocks extend losses as US banking concerns linger
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as investors around the world continued to be rocked by worries about the next break, following the second and third largest bank failures in US history.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded down 39 points, or 0.23%, to 17,218, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Tuesday.
Tech View: Nifty Delivers Large Bearish Candle
In addition to forming lower highs and lower lows on the hourly charts, Nifty formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts today revisiting mid-October levels.
Tokyo stocks open sharply lower
Shares in Tokyo opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a mixed session on Wall Street and falls in European markets, despite assurances from US President Joe Biden that the US banking system is sound. The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.33%, or 649.86 points, to 27,183.10 nearly an hour after trading began, while the broader Topix index lost 2.95. %, or 58.95 points, at 1,942.04.
Falling bank stocks drag Wall Street into choppy trade
Falling bank stocks dragged Wall Street lower on Monday as investors worried about contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, but trading was choppy and the Nasdaq composite actually ended higher, some sectors benefiting from hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease interest rate hikes.
The Rupee drops 17 paise to close at 82.23 against the US Dollar on FII outflows
The rupee pared its initial gains to settle at 82.23 against the US dollar on Monday, following losses in the domestic stock market and unabated outflows of foreign funds.
Sensex, nice on Monday
Banking stocks were among the hardest hit despite analysts and brokerages saying Indian banks are well placed in a tight regulatory framework. While the Sensex finished 897 points lower at 58,238, Nifty finished just above the 17,150 mark.
