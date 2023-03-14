Stocks falter as smaller banks plunge over fears of contagion





Shares of U.S. regional banks fell on Monday as investors reassessed the value of those lenders following the sudden collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. The volatile conditions led to trading halts at a dozen banks after so-called circuit breakers were triggered, which are partly intended to prevent runaway crashes. Arizona-based Western Alliance emerged as the day’s worst mover, down 80% in early trading. First Republic Bank fell 75%, Utah-based Zions Bancorp fell about 20%, Comerica fell about 30%, East West Bancorp fell 30% and Regions Financial, headquartered is in Birmingham, Alabama, fell about 10%. Big bank stocks were less affected, but not immune. Citigroup and Wells Fargo fell more than 4%, Bank of America more than 3% and JPMorgan Chase about 1%. The KBW banking index, which tracks the performance of 24 major banks, fell 10%, adding to last week’s steep losses that wiped nearly $200 billion from the overall value of banks in the index. .

The broader S&P 500 stock index shrugged off the worst of the pain in the banking sector, which is one of the smaller sectors in the index and therefore has less impact on the overall market. The S&P 500 edged higher late in the morning. The banking sector crisis has also prompted a rapid reassessment of the number of times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, as fears about the economy’s resilience are likely to remain in the hands of central banks. This led US government debt markets to experience their biggest moves since Black Monday in 1987, which was one of the worst stock market crashes on record. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, fell 0.54 percentage points in morning trade to just above 4%, its highest. sharp one-day decline since October 1987. That may not seem like much, but the yield normally moves in tiny fractions of a percentage point each day, and only topped 5% last week for the first time since mid-2007. Monday’s decision recalled the biggest moves around the fall of Lehman Brothers and the tech crash of the early 2000s. After raising bets that the Fed would raise interest rates by as much as a full percentage point in the coming months, investors now doubt the Fed will be that aggressive.

The Fed used higher rates to slow the economy and reduce inflation, which is also the source of the pain felt in the banking sector. Goldman Sachs said it believes the Fed won’t raise interest rates again when it meets next week. Investor expectations for where the Fed will set interest rates by June have fallen from 5.5% last week to 4.7% on Monday. In line with falling interest rates, the dollar fell 0.9% against a basket of currencies from the Americas’ major trading partners.

