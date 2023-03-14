6 stock market predictions for the week ahead

This week promises to be interesting with the publication of data , , and . Additionally, there was news of the FDIC’s takeover of SVB Financial Group on Friday.

Although details are limited, having lived through the 2008 financial crisis, I believe federal officials will take appropriate action to prevent systematic threats. Once investors become more comfortable with the details, the market will likely react positively.

1. Bond yields

may have fallen too much in response to news from SVB on Friday and will begin to rise again once the issue is resolved. Friday’s report alone did not justify December’s 50 basis point decline in Fed Funds futures.

30 Day Fed Funds Futures Daily Chart

2. Economic data

Although the increase has increased slightly, this appears to be due to an influx of new workers entering the labor market. The number of inactive workers can fluctuate from month to month, so it would not be surprising if the number of inactive workers increases in the coming weeks and the unemployment rate falls back to lower levels.

USEMTOT Index Monthly Chart

Meanwhile, rose 0.2%, slightly below the 0.3% estimate. However, it was a close call as it was all about rounding up. The average hourly wage rose 0.0242% in February, from $33.01 to $33.09. If this figure had increased to $33.10 per hour, the average hourly wage would have increased by 0.272%, rounded up to 0.3%. Such a minor rounding error is unlikely to have a significant impact on the path of monetary policy going forward.

AHE monthly chart

A flight to safety seemed to be in play, with the market looking for safety first and asking questions later. This is not unusual, and once the situation is resolved or better understood, much of the decline in rates should reverse, with rates rising. The Fed’s pursuit will depend entirely on the state of affairs in two weeks. However, I think they will raise rates by at least 25 basis points and signal that more rate hikes are coming. If they were to suspend rate hikes unexpectedly, it would send a warning message that they see something serious concerning causing a significant change in their political trajectory, and it would not be bullish for stocks.

The CPI report will have the final say on the Fed’s next move.

That said, a lot of technical damage has been done to the , and at this point, a drop to 4.5% seems reasonable, with support to keep it there.

2-Year US Government Bond Daily Chart

3. S&P 500

Similarly, there was a lot of technical damage to the , with the index falling below the uptrend that created the lower right portion of the diamond pattern that was highlighted last week. The index also fell below the falling trend line back to the January 2022 high and the 200-day moving average. Clear support can be seen around 3,750 and 3,800 which could serve as a place for the index to consolidate.

4.NASDAQ 100

The appears to have formed a widening wedge pattern indicating that it may head back down towards the lower trendline in the future. The index also fell below the 200-day moving average and the support level of 11,900. The next significant level of support for the NASDAQ 100 is around 11,500.

5. Biotechnology

The biotechnology sector has been hit hard lately. First, it was due to rising real yields, and on Friday, it was due to a flight from high-risk asset classes. The was unable to participate in the rally which started in January and consolidated on the side.

The $75.50 level has been a focal point for quite some time as it has held each time it has been tested and led to a rebound. Friday was the first time this level was significantly broken since last year. However, the ETF closed above $75.50, making it an important level to watch this week.

6. DJ Internet Index

The situation with the is not so different from that of the XBI. The ETF has seen a necessary support and resistance level of around $135 repeatedly tested since last year. On Friday, the ETF also fell below the 200-day moving average and this support level. Finding this level of support is crucial to prevent the ETF from retesting the lows seen in the fall.

That will be all for this week.

