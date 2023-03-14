As bank stocks tumble, markets applaud potential rate cuts





Investors struggled to gauge the fallout from the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history on Monday. In short, bank stocks were crushed in sometimes record-breaking fashion, but the market as a whole didn’t experience the same pain amid hopes that the Fed will reverse its crushing interest rate hikes for the economy. After the collapse of tech and startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank and crypto-focused Signature Bank, regional bank stocks have been hit hard. The iShares US Regional Banks ETF, which as its name suggests tracks regional bank stocks in the United States, climbed more than 14% on Monday, with West Coast-based companies faring the worst. First Republic Bank saw its stock climb 62% on Monday after falling 33% last week, while shares of PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp fell 21% and 47%, respectively. The rapid fall in the sector has led stock exchanges to temporarily stop trade in dozens of regional bank stocks. Investor fears have also spread to the broader financial services sector. Bank of America shares fell about 6%, while Wells Fargo fell about 7% and Charles Schwab craterd 11.5%. But the pain in the financial services sectors was not reflected across the broader market on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average started the day on a rollercoaster ride, before falling 0.2%. And the S&P 500 also fell 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 0.45%. The hike may seem unlikely after the turmoil in regional banks over the weekend, but investors expect recent banking instability to force the Federal Reserve to slow or even pause its rate hikes. interest. For more than a year now, Fed officials have been raising rates to fight stubborn inflation, which has put pressure on stocks, especially those that rely on cheap debt to fuel growth. But Goldman Sachs analysts said over the weekend they no longer expect Fed officials to raise interest rates at their March meeting due to strains in the banking sector. And some pundits believe the Fed will be forced to abandon its rate hike campaign altogether. Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, argued that aggressive central bank interest rate hikes had created a financial panic. The Fed needs to make a significant emergency rate cut to improve banks’ profitability and improve their economic capital. Real-time inflation has fallen rapidly and with the financial crisis looming, the risk of a recession is much higher than the risk of subdued inflation, he said. Fortune. Investors appear to agree with Hatfield as well, as Deutsche Bank’s head of foreign exchange research George Saravelos explained in a Monday note. The market is sending a consistent message today: it fears that a US recession is about to begin. We now assess Fed cuts rather than hikes, he wrote. FortuneThe CFO Daily newsletter is the must-have analysis every finance professional needs to get ahead. Register today.

