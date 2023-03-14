Business
Bank stocks tumble; others rise in hopes of easier rates
Bank stocks fell on Monday on worries about the next break, following the second and third largest bank failures in US history. But many other stocks rose on hopes that the bloodshed will force the Federal Reserve to ease interest rate hikes that are rocking Wall Street and the economy.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% after the seesaw trading, where it went from an early loss of 1.4% to a midday gain of almost as much. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
The steepest declines again came from banks and other financial firms. Investors fear that a relentless rise in interest rates aimed at controlling inflation is approaching a tipping point and risks weakening the banking system.
The US government announced a plan on Sunday night to bolster confidence in the banking sector after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank since Friday.
The greatest pressure is on regional banks a few steps below the size of the massive, too-big-to-fail banks that contributed to the downfall of the economy in 2007 and 2008. First Republic shares Bank fell 61.8% even after the bank said on Sunday it had bolstered its finances with cash from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.
Big banks, which were repeatedly stress-tested by regulators after the 2008 financial crisis, weren’t down as much. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.8% and Bank of America 5.8%.
So far, it appears that potential problem banks are few in number and, crucially, do not extend to so-called systemically important banks, ING analysts said.
The market as a whole went from losses to gains as expectations mounted that all this fury will mean the Fed will not accelerate its rate hikes, as it had threatened to do. Such a decision could give more breathing space to the economy and the banking system, but it could also give inflation more breathing space.
Some investors are calling on the Fed to cut interest rates soon to stem the bleeding. Rate cuts often act like steroids for the stock market.
The broader expectation, however, is that the Fed will likely pause or at least refrain from accelerating rate hikes at its next meeting later this month.
This would be yet another sharp reversal from expectations of just a week ago, when many traders predicted that the Fed could begin to increase the magnitude of its rate hikes again. The fear was that stubbornly high inflation would force the Fed to get even tougher, and investors braced themselves that the Fed would continue to hike at least a few more times after that.
Now, “depending on the reactions of the financial markets and the possible fallout on the overall economy, we do not rule out that the bull cycle may even be over and that the next decision by Fed officials may be lower and not higher. “, said Kevin Cummins, chief economist of the United States. at NatWest.
Higher interest rates may lower inflation by slowing the economy, but they increase the risk of a recession later. They also affected the prices of stocks, as well as bonds that are in investors’ portfolios.
The Fed has already raised rates at the fastest pace in generations and taken other steps to undo its formidable support for the economy during the pandemic. This effectively drained money from the system, what Wall Street calls liquidity.
Restoring liquidity to the banking system is easier than restoring confidence, and today it is clearly the latter, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.
At one point during the morning, a measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street hit its highest level since October before falling again.
Treasuries prices soared as investors sought safety and their expectations grew for an easier Fed. This in turn pushed their yields lower and the 10-year Treasury yield plunged to 3.54% from 3.70% on Friday night. This is a major change for the bond market.
The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell even more breathtakingly. It fell to 3.99% from 4.59% on Friday. It was above 5% at the start of the month.
Stock markets were mixed in Asia, but losses worsened as trade headed west across Europe. Germany’s DAX fell 3% as bank stocks across the continent fell.
In London, the government arranged the sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK Ltd., the British branch of California banks, for the nominal sum of one pound sterling, or about $1.20.
In total, the S&P 500 slipped 5.83 points to 3,855.76. The Dow fell 90.50 to 31,819.14 and the Nasdaq rose 49.96 to 11,188.84.
