Ireland INC rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell





Ireland INC, an organization that connects Irish businesses across the United States, rang the historic bell on the New York Stock Exchange today, marking the start of the trading day. The company participates in the 11th annual Ireland Day on the New York Stock Exchange, where business and political leaders gather to discuss Irish trade issues with the United States. A number of issues were discussed, including the continued expansion of foreign direct investment, as well as how to continue bilateral funding between Ireland and the United States and what factors could drive Irish business growth and Americans. They also discussed continued collaboration and partnership between business and political actors. “Despite the unprecedented challenges of recent years with Brexit and the global pandemic posing particularly difficult scenarios, Irish businesses have thrived and continue to expand their investment footprint across the United States,” said Ian Hyland. , Chairman of OF Ireland INC. The NYSE welcomes @Ireland_Inc on the occasion of the 11th annual Ireland Day https://t.co/xajSXH48HR NYSE (@NYSE) March 13, 2023 Ireland Day, the only recognized national day at the NYSE, was created to promote Irish business interests globally. Today’s panel discussion was chaired by Ian HyIand, Chairman of Ireland INC, who was joined by Congressman Richard Neal, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Joe Kennedy, Special Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland , as well as American and Irish political and business leaders. Other Ireland Day attendees included NYSE Chair Lynn Martin; John Tuttle, NYSE Vice Chairman; Mary Buckley, Acting CEO of IDA Ireland; Irial Finan, President Smurfit Kappa; Imelda Hurley, President Ibec; Minister Norma Foley; Helena Nolan, Consul General in New York; John Jordan, CEO of Ornua; Caitriona Fottrell, CEO of The Ireland Funds; Michael Spellacy, Atlas Crest PLC as well as CEOs representing some of the largest Irish employers in the US including Primark, Intuition and First Derivatives/KX. Today, there are 950 American companies in Ireland, in a multitude of sectors. Education Minister Norma Foley, who attended today’s event in New York, stressed the importance of such gatherings in fostering dialogue on bilateral economic relations between Ireland and the States -United. “We all know that American companies were investing in Ireland long before the state was founded,” she said. “Investors are attracted to the strengths that make Ireland globally competitive: our stable economic and political environment; a young and highly educated workforce; the ease of doing business and a proven track record as as a research and development centre,” she added. Meanwhile, Minister Foley pointed out that Ireland’s investment stock in the United States had reached $240 billion in 2020, making Ireland the 9th largest source of foreign direct investment in the United States. “Irish businesses support more than 100,000 American jobs across all sectors of the American economy, in all 50 states. “And I know Irish businesses supported by Enterprise Ireland in the US are driving innovation and bringing their expertise to a wide range of sectors here,” she said in New York. “The government will continue to focus like a laser on the key ingredients that make us attractive to investors,” she added. This year’s theme for Ireland Day 2023 held at the New York Stock Exchange @NYSE is “The Power of Together”.#IrelandDay pic.twitter.com/A7LO2KhrKE Ireland INC (@Ireland_Inc) March 13, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2023/0313/1361973-ireland-inc-rings-new-york-stock-exchange-opening-bell/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos