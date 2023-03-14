Stocks fall as stress sets in in markets

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) – Global stocks fell on Tuesday as the looming U.S. banking crisis prompted investors to scale back expectations for higher interest rates, even ahead of key data on inflation later in the day.

Just a week ago, investors were just recovering from a reality check that prompted many to assume that rates around the world were likely to rise much higher and stay there. longer than expected.

In less than a week, three US banks collapsed. It was the failure of tech lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that shook investor confidence and sparked a run into safe-haven assets like bonds and gold.

Bank stocks around the world lost hundreds of billions of dollars in days, while the government bond market saw one of its biggest rallies in decades.

The MSCI All-World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 0.5% on the day, largely due to sharp declines in Asian stock markets, while in Europe stocks (.STOXX) started a third day of decline, down 0.1%.

Short-term US Treasury yields rose 14 basis points to around 4.17%, but given Monday’s biggest one-day drop since 1987, Tuesday’s rise still left yields at their lowest level in six months.

Many have drawn parallels to the 2008 financial crisis, when financial market stress indicators soared and stocks crashed. But Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale, said the current situation was much more like the US savings and loan crisis of the 1980s, during which hundreds of smaller banks closed when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to control inflation.

SVB, which was the 16th-largest U.S. bank at the end of last year, is the biggest lender to fail since 2008. Details of the tech-focused bank’s abrupt collapse are still a bit murky, but the Fed’s sharp rate hike in the past year, which tightened financial conditions in the startup space in which he was a notable player, seemed to be front and center.

“I don’t think it’s a systemic global banking problem. If it’s a problem, it’s the problem of a smaller but less regulated bank that has grown very rapidly due to ‘be less regulated in a stable environment that turned nasty,’ Juckes said.

“When I look at (the savings and loans crisis), we had a very mild recession, although we were worried about that at the time. We had a very big drop in interest rates after a very sharp rise in interest rates,” he said. . “(SVB) seems very unlikely to have very large systemic implications, especially when US authorities moved so quickly to begin addressing it.”

Overnight, the VIX Volatility Index (.VIX), dubbed Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’, approached six-month highs and other indicators of market stress showed early signs of setbacks. tension. An index of bond market volatility – the ICE BofA MOVE Index (.MOVE) – had hit a 14-year high as of Monday’s close.

MONITOR THE PLUMBING

The S&P banking index fell 7% on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since June 2020. Shares of non-U.S. lenders came under intense pressure and a number of indicators of banking sector credit risk show signs of tension.

“Interbank markets have become stressed,” said Damien Boey, chief equity strategist at Sydney-based investment bank Barrenjoey.

“Arguably the liquidity measures should have stopped this momentum, but Main Street looked at the news and the queues, not the financial plumbing,” he said.

Yields on US government bonds to Germany and Japan plunged last week. German two-year yields, which have fallen the most at least since reunification in 1990, while Japanese yields have fallen the most in decades.

Elsewhere, the dramatic repricing of US rate expectations sent the value of the US dollar down 1.5% over the past week, which in turn helped encourage a push into gold, a value traditional haven that has gained 5% in the past week alone to trade around $1,900 an ounce.

The dollar gained some respite on Tuesday and last rose 0.7% against the yen to 134.11 yen and 0.3% against the euro to $1.070.

Data at 12.30 GMT on US consumer inflation had been a centerpiece for markets before the SVB failure, but given the volatility Tuesday’s numbers may have little impact on the markets. expectations of the Fed meeting next week.

“I always thought that with inflation where it was, central banks would keep climbing until they broke something, which was especially likely with the yield curve so inverted. Now that they broke something, is that enough for a break? A lot will depend on whether the markets and the risk of contagion can calm down fast enough,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said.

The nerves capped oil prices, with Brent futures falling below $80 a barrel.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by Sonali Paul and Mark Potter

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.