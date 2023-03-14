Biden stresses US banking system safe after Silicon Valley Bank collapse





CNN

—



President Joe Biden stressed on Monday that the US banking system remains safe, explaining how his administration is taking steps to contain the collapse of Silicon Valley banks.

Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe, Biden said from the Roosevelt room. Let me also assure you that we will not stop there. We will do whatever is necessary on top of all that.

Biden used his speech that wasn’t announced until Sunday night to allay fears, explaining directly what he’s asked his administration to do to protect small businesses and workers in the wake of Silicon Valley’s regulatory shutdowns. Bank and Signature Bank over the past few days. . These actions include supporting depositors’ funds, ensuring that taxpayers are not responsible for these moves, holding officials accountable, and refusing to extend relief to Silicon Valley Bank investors.

The president said affected customers can rest assured that they will have access to their money on Monday.

The management of these banks will be fired. If the bank is taken over by the FDIC, the people who run the bank should no longer work there, Biden said, adding that investors in the banks will not be protected because they knowingly took a risk.

The President also said that there must be a full account of how this situation happened and that steps must be taken to ensure that it never happens again.

No one in my administration is above the law, Biden said, before calling on Congress to restore banking regulations rolled back under the Trump administration.

Treasury Department officials paid close attention to deposit flows following their actions on Sunday and saw signs that deposit outflows from small and medium-sized lenders have slowed, according to a senior Treasury official.

White House and Treasury Department officials spent the day in regular contact with regulators and bank executives as they monitored the effect of their dramatic emergency actions over the weekend.

While early reports don’t mean the risks have dissipated, they do signal that a central part of the administrations’ strategy of sending a clear message to depositors that their deposits were, in fact, safe was having an effect.

The thing we were targeting was uninsured depositors feeling like they weren’t protected, the official said. The scope and scale of what we have done has sent that message.

While regional bank stocks were hammered throughout the day, there is also cautious optimism about the effect of their efforts as Wall Street firms including JPMorgan opened new lines of credit at some of the riskiest banks.

Smaller lenders, also considered potentially at risk in the event of contagion, reported stable conditions.

It is clear, however, that administration officials are preparing and moving quickly to try to frame the political fallout. Bidens’ remarks before leaving for his West Coast trip included implicit nods to that reality.

Related to this is the emphasis on new regulations, as are Bidens’ explicit and repeated assurances that taxpayers’ money is not at risk.

This is an important point, no loss will be borne by taxpayers, Biden said. Let me repeat that: no loss will be borne by taxpayers.

The chaos over high interest rates led to the old-fashioned bank run last Thursday, in which depositors ripped off $42 billion from Silicon Valley Bank.

SVB has provided funding to nearly half of America’s venture-backed technology and healthcare companies. At the end of 2022, the bank said it had $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits, including $137.6 billion held by U.S. depositors.

Although relatively unknown outside of Silicon Valley, the bank was among the top 20 U.S. commercial banks, with $209 billion in total assets at the end of last year, according to the FDIC. It is the largest lender to fail since Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008.

Despite the initial panic on Wall Street over the race for Silicon Valley Bank, which cratered its shares, analysts said the banks’ collapse is unlikely to trigger the kind of domino effect that has gripped the banking sector. during the 2008 financial crisis.

Senior administration officials entered the weekend alarmed by the failure of the SVB and on high alert for further risk. They did, however, maintain a clear belief in the broader stability of the US banking system.

While that belief has not changed, multiple officials said, it has become increasingly clear over the 36 hours among senior officials at banking regulators, the Treasury Department and the White House that the system is facing to the threat of widespread contagion, driven primarily by fear and uncertainty.

Biden, who was at home in Delaware for the weekend, was briefed regularly by National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard. As regulators moved toward the solution they would launch, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen laid out the full plan in consultation with Biden, officials said. The president approved the plans.

The action required would be dramatic and sweeping in its scale, consisting of two components designed to address the short-term crisis and stifle any longer-term ripple effects.

Uninsured bank deposits would be fully backed by the US government. Officials also had their eyes on several similar banks that were on the verge of bankruptcy, two people familiar with the matter said. A Federal Reserve lending facility would be launched to ease any liquidity shortages.

Speed ​​matters at times like this, a senior administration official said of the abrupt shift to dramatic emergency actions. These actions should help prevent any further contagion.

Within the administration, the central focus at the start of the weekend was to facilitate the purchase of Silicon Valley banks’ assets and oversee a clean transfer of ownership that protected the tens of billions of dollars in unsecured deposits. policyholders who were at risk. Private-sector solutions, however, were slow to form in a way that federal officials believed could adequately address the problem, officials said.

All the while, a second bank was on the verge of bankruptcy. Signature Bank would be seized by state regulators on Sunday afternoon and several others appeared to be heading for a similar fate. Uninsured depositors were panicked and with social media as an accelerator, officials saw an acute risk that depositors across the financial system would quickly withdraw from their regional and community banks.

The decision to deploy dramatic emergency measures was designed to freeze the ripple effects. Equities should act to reduce depositor runs on what are solvent institutions, a senior Treasury official said.

Officials are optimistic that the efforts put in place will have the desired effect. The bank, inside and outside the administration, seen as the next likely domino to fall, the First Republic secured additional funding from JPMorgan Chase & Co. after the Fed’s announcement. The moves mean First Republic now has $70 billion in idle cash, firepower it can use to meet potential customer withdrawals.

Still, shares of First Republic Bank fell about 60% in premarket trading on Monday, even after the regional lender announced moves to shore up its balance sheet.

Silicon Valley Bank’s portfolio composition is not widely shared across the banking industry, officials noted, and therefore remains isolated as long as confidence in the market is broader.

That, more than anything else, led to actions that seemed unlikely just days before, officials said.

It’s an important way to boost confidence, a separate administration official said, adding that officials will closely monitor the market’s reaction on Monday morning. At this time, we will continue to focus on fixing this issue.