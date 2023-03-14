US DOJ Releases New Policy on Voluntary Self-Disclosure and Environmental Crimes | Knowledge





Potential Benefits of Disclosure. The VOD Policy provides that where the standards below are met and there are no aggravating or disqualifying factors (as explained below), ECS will not seek a guilty plea, provided the disclosing company fully cooperated with the DOJ and remedied the misconduct. Additionally, ECS will not require the imposition of an independent compliance monitor if these factors are met and the company demonstrates that it has an effective compliance program. If aggravating or disqualifying factors are present, ECS may pursue a guilty plea but may reduce the number and type of charges or recommend a lenient sanction. Disclosure standards. The VSD policy lists six criteria that must be met to receive credit. Deliberate. The disclosure must be made voluntarily by the company and must not be reported to the government or made by any other party (eg, a whistleblower). Hourly. Disclosure must be made before an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation, before the misconduct is otherwise publicly disclosed or otherwise known to the government, and promptly. Disclosure made to DOJ. Disclosure must be made to ECS and/or the United States Attorney’s office in the district where the misconduct occurred. A disclosure made to another government entity, such as a federal regulator or state government, would not suffice, except that a disclosure made to ECS within seven days of the disclosure to another entity government will be considered simultaneous. Discovery method. The VOD policy favors disclosures made through a company’s internal ethics and compliance programs, giving them a “meaningful advantage.” Content of Disclosure. The disclosure must include all relevant facts about the misconduct and the individuals involved, to the extent that they are known at the time of the disclosure. ECS expects companies to make a disclosure when they have sufficient information based on a preliminary investigation or assessment, with timely factual updates to follow. Acquisitions. An acquiring company may make a disclosure for an acquired entity under the VOD Policy provided that the company cooperates fully and makes full disclosure with respect to the transaction. Aggravating and disqualifying factors. The VOD Policy lists factors that may warrant a guilty plea or prosecution notwithstanding disclosure: Environmental impact. The misconduct posed a threat of serious adverse impact on public health or the environment. Put to danger. Misconduct involved knowledge of endangerment, serious injury or death of a person. Invasive. The misconduct was deeply pervasive across the company, which includes considering the duration of the misconduct, the number of potential violations, and the number of people involved, among other factors. Concealment. The misconduct involved senior management attempting to cover up the misconduct or obstruct justice. Lack of cooperation. The misconduct was followed by a lack of full cooperation, which requires identifying all persons substantially involved in the misconduct and providing all relevant facts to the DOJ. Failure to remedy. The misconduct has been followed by a lack of timely or appropriate redress, which may include redress for environmental damage, restitution of financial gains, restitution to victims, and possibly disciplinary action against responsible personnel. Practical considerations. The VOD policy raises several issues that companies, boards of directors and investors may wish to consider for industry sectors facing significant environmental regulation. Here are some of those problems. First, the VOD Policy emphasizes the importance of strong compliance programs as a mitigation against criminal exposure, including an adequate corporate structure to proactively detect and correct potential non-compliances. In a recent podcast, Todd Kim, the ENRD Deputy Attorney General, explained some of these issues.

Second, the new VSD policy adds another layer of complexity on whether to self-disclose potential criminal violations to the DOJ, particularly when the DOJ has already issued several new policies that may overlap and, in some case, differ.

Third, VOD policy applicability can be difficult to determine when the line between civil violations and criminal charges may be gray for a particular issue, particularly when federal environmental laws may impose less mens rea standards, such as criminal liability for “negligent” discharges and discharges. For potential civil offences, the Environmental Protection Agency maintains a policy on Incentives for self-policing: discovery, disclosure, correction and prevention of offenseswhich aims to encourage self-disclosure of civil violations, as discussed in this recent Sidley’s blog post.

