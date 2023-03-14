Governor Ivey Announces Sunbelt Solomon Services Plans $5 Million Facility, Boosting Economy in Coffee County

MONTGOMERY Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, plans to open a facility in Coffee County to repair and recycle electrical transformers. .

Sunbelt Solomon will invest more than $5 million in the facility, located in Elba, and create 50 jobs initially, with more to come as operations expand.

“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama’s vibrant business community,” said Governor Ivey. “The company has made an excellent choice in bringing this new operation to Coffee County, and I know the hard workers at Elba will help make it a lasting success. This is just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.

As part of the Kansas-based project Solomon’s Sunbelt will base its operations in an existing building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard in Elba, where it will install manufacturing equipment and outfit its offices. The establishment will officially open its doors in June.

Elba is the first greenfield facility we have built in several years, reaffirming our strategy of connecting with our customers while developing human capital everywhere we operate, said CEO Gus Cedeo. Sunbelt Solomon is excited to provide new jobs and well-paying career paths to the Elba community while continuing to grow and expand our business.

We are committed to providing an excellent customer experience and expanding our presence in Alabama brings us closer to many of our valued customers, increasing our ability to provide fast and reliable services, Cedeo added.

With opportunities ranging from $18 per hour to $37 per hour, the average salary range for positions offered at the new Sunbelt Solomons plant will be 45% higher than the annual salary range for manufacturing in Coffee County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Labor. Sunbelt Solomon offers a competitive suite of employee benefits, including health care coverage, annual incentive compensation and opportunities for advancement.

The company’s growth plan is expected to provide an economic boost to Elba, a city of about 3,500 people in southeast Alabama.

Growing companies like Sunbelt Solomon find that Alabama offers many opportunities that will help them expand the scope of their operations, said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. I look forward to seeing Sunbelt Solomon come to Elba and see this operation prosper.

Sunbelt Solomon specializes in providing sustainable energy solutions for the utility, data center, renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining sectors. The company was created in 2019 after a merger between Solomon Corp. and Sunbelt Transformer.

Jesse Quillen, executive director of Wiregrass Economic Development Corp., said the Sunbelt Solomons investment project will have a major impact on the Coffee County community.

The new jobs, new capital investments and new energy provided by Sunbelt Solomon are all incredibly important and attractive to the citizens of Elba. But, I think the most important and valued attribute that Sunbelt Solomon brings to Elba is its tremendous company culture, as it has manifested throughout this process. , Quillen said.The corporate culture of Sunbelt Solomons will be a perfect fit for Elba.

Elba Mayor Tom Maddox praised the neighboring town of Enterprise for supporting the project. Sunbelt Solomon will temporarily house its new operation in the Enterprise Incubator while the Elba facility is being prepared.

On behalf of the citizens of Elba, we are delighted to have a new corporate citizen at Sunbelt Solomon, Maddox said.The jobs and investments that will be provided bring a lot of energy and excitement to our community. I would also like to thank Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. for the short-term use of the business incubator during the renovation of the Elba site.

In addition to its plans for the Elbe facility, Sunbelt Solomon recently acquired Holland Industrial Services in Bay Minette, Alabama. The company specializes in preventive maintenance, testing, sale and repair of industrial and commercial electrical distribution equipment.

Have doubled in the state of Alabama right now, says Cedeo. These two substantial investments in Alabama, which we trust, are clear signs of our commitment to customer service in the Southeast for our utility, renewable energy, oil and gas, commercial and industrial.

