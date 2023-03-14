Real Estate SOS: How to Future-Proof a Major Asset Class – TalkingPoint

The passive ownership model of treating property simply as a space from which to generate long-term contractual rental income is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Forward-thinking investors today are adopting active ownership approaches in all real estate sectors.

It is essential to recognize the impact of the rapidly changing market environment on different regions, markets, asset classes and, most importantly, tenant demand. It is only from there that the investment and management strategies can be adapted accordingly.

A customer-centric, business-led approach that seeks to understand the role assets can play in adapting to prevailing societal or business trends is essential. The way assets are managed can contribute to the well-being and business models of their occupants. This must be understood and implemented to ensure long-term sustainable income and value from these assets for owners.

This customer-centric, business-led approach is also necessary to access the best investment strategies for a given trend. The chosen structure of real estate investment, whether direct or indirect, through loans or in the listed market, should depend on relative value, governance preference, opportunity and access to the best operators.

Owners and managers need to focus on three key areas, both at the asset and portfolio level, as well as in investment and management: ssustainability, ohoperational excellence and ssolutions that allow for flexible contract formats and investment structures.

We call it today’s Real Estate SOS.

Sustainability and operational excellence at the asset level

Sustainability and operational excellence are often cited separately, but in practice strongly linked at the asset level. By its physical nature, real estate offers investors the ability to adapt and reposition assets for the modern world, to ensure they are operated efficiently. This means managing assets to minimize the use of scarce resources (like water and electricity), waste and carbon emissions, while positively contributing to tenant business models and the well-being of ultimate occupants.

This approach may require additional services, more intense field management, and/or additional capital expenditures to upgrade assets to greater energy efficiency. However, it is only when these elements are integrated that the long-term suitability of assets can be secured for occupiers and occupiers’ business models can thrive (and therefore their ability to pay rent). The consequence is long-term sustainable income and financial returns for owners during the holding period.

Virtuous (rather than zero-sum) solutions for tenants and landlords

Offering different solutions to tenants and investors, aligning asset operations and revenues with the success of the occupier’s business, makes any real estate investment operational by nature. This is also where the advantage lies.

Many real estate investors and traditional bankers have been wary of including more flexible, transaction-aligned revenue clauses in contracts. This income is perceived as more risky than income from long-term bond-type leases. However, in the current environment, the landlord is already “assuming the risk of loss” of a tenant’s business model that does not perform well. A proactive, operational, hotel-like approach – allowing for flexible terms to maximize revenue – should be seen as enabling a virtuous circle.

The benefits of managing each asset as an efficient business in itself are obvious. Selecting and supporting tenants with more flexible solutions allows them to survive more volatile market conditions and changing societal demands. It helps tenants cope with higher (energy) costs, higher interest rates and increasing (sustainability) regulations. A partnership approach will likely maximize long-term sustainable revenue and value for both parties, as bankruptcies, vacancies and obsolescence are avoided.

Understanding and managing real estate assets in a model of sustainable and operationally excellent solutions is a first step in creating a future-proof portfolio. It should be able to deliver real performance during times of economic volatility and market disruption.

The approach can also be applied to investment selection and portfolio construction. The same themes apply: aligning investments with sustainable trends and focusing on operational excellence at the implementing partner. A solutions approach can then be applied to find the best risk/return weighted relative value investment strategies that take advantage of the identified trends.

Sustainable trends in portfolio selection

We currently consider four long-term trends that have a significant long-term influence on the demand for real estate around the world in a similar way:



Technology and the knowledge economy

The work interface has changed, consolidating the income and value of buildings that respond to specific needs and changing preferences of tenants.



Individualism on the rise

Changing individual preferences, including lifestyle and consumption choices, have been accelerated by the pandemic, accentuating demand disparities between and within affected sectors.



Aging populations and demographic changes

Rapidly changing demographics are rebalancing accommodation markets, with systemic undersupply in some segments



Connecting people and places

Higher industry and regulatory standards require a holistic investment approach to create a positive environment and social impact to ensure circularity and prevent obsolescence

Aligning investment strategies to take advantage of these trends provides a tailwind to the market. It is easier to swim with the tide than against it, as the saying goes. Subsequently, selecting the best opportunities within these strategies requires careful evaluation of which market segments offer the best relative value. This should take into account the dynamics of each market, using a consistent risk/return framework to compare opportunities.

For example, the theme of individualism is closely related to the continued growth of e-commerce. A logical real estate strategy taking advantage of this trend would be to invest in logistics warehouses. Over the past few years, many investors have done so, resulting in a significant increase in value. There has been an almost indiscriminate assessment of expected growth, in some cases beyond long-term fundamentals. The closest alternative investment strategies, involving investing in assets that facilitate ‘last mile’ assembly or provide out-of-town convenience, are exposed to the same sustainable theme. However, these opportunities have been relatively overlooked and could provide better risk-adjusted value.

Our proprietary relative value framework systematically compares risk and returns in various market segments against the sustainable returns required by the benchmark. This helps to spot outsized yield opportunities.

Operational excellence in investments means finding the best partner capable of executing the specific investment strategy. The right partner must understand the (local) supply and demand dynamics and be operationally integrated to maintain the assets. Know-how on how long-term trends can be translated into a specific market and how investment performance can best be aligned with occupiers’ business successes is essential.

Finally, when aiming for investment outperformance, different structured solutions should be considered to best suit governance preferences, duration of the perceived investment opportunity, liquidity needs and market timing corresponding to the investment strategy.

For example, investments seeking to benefit from a short-term supply/demand disruption or a “fix/sell” are generally best governed directly or in a short-term closed structure. On the other hand, investments seeking to take advantage of long-term structural trends are best accessed with long-term capital structures or low-cost partnerships. In addition, the relative and risk-adjusted value embedded in the explicit pricing of different structures (think of the “potential overshoot” of long-term fundamentals in the listed market) are key considerations.

Direct asset investments can be combined with investments in open funds, closed partnerships, listed funds or real estate loans. Ultimately, all investment structures provide access and exposure to real estate income and value, which can benefit from the same underlying trends. The optimization and diversity of the different investment structures opens up the whole universe of the real estate investment market and allows optimal access to operational excellence.

Philosophical discipline, flexible execution

As with any investment, success is not verified until it can be replicated. The SOS Framework is designed to support every investment and our approach to asset management, to sustainably exceed our clients’ short, medium and long-term investment goals. The approach is designed in the spirit of hospitality. It is designed to be flexible, agile in its operations and to ensure long-term partnerships with our stakeholders, including investors, tenants, society and the environment.