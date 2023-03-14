Unlocking Grid Potential Worldwide with the Global Power System Transformation Consortium | News

Amy Rose, Principal Investigator at NREL, leads a team implementing advances in power system operations around the world



This episode of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Tell Me Something Grid series features Amy Rose, a member of NREL’s Grid Planning and Analysis Center (GPAC) and System Operator Technical Support Lead for Global Power System Transformation ( G-PST) Consortium. Rose explains how G-PST helps power grid operators around the world create reliable, low-carbon grids.

Just as a rising tide lifts all ships, a comprehensive and inclusive response to climate change supports system operators around the world with the technical solutions needed to operate decarbonized networks.

At NREL, we contribute to a global approach to climate change through the G-PST Consortium, an initiative founded by the CEOs of six of the world’s most advanced system operators, along with 12 leading research institutes, to accelerate power system transitions worldwide. The primary goal of G-PST is to help system managers around the world integrate high levels of variable renewable energy. To achieve this goal, we work directly with system operators in developing countries by providing solutions to the challenges associated with scaling up renewable energy, such as the best tools and analytics that can be integrated into their processes.

As G-PST’s System Operator Technical Support Manager, I guide our overall strategy in different countries, help build project teams, ensure we have the resources to get the job done. impactful and connect our work in each country with other G-PST activities.

We are currently working in partnership with system operators in Colombia, Peru, Indonesia, India, South Africa, Vietnam and Ukraine. Our work extends broadly to each of the countries, reflecting the unique questions system operators face as they navigate the transition to low-carbon networks.

Running a reliable, low-carbon grid is not just a question of specific technology, but how all the pieces should fit together. Most historic power systems have been built around a conventional generation fleet, with processes tailored to the characteristics of that fleet. As non-synchronous generation sources like wind and solar grow, we are re-examining these processes, including the time frames in which operational decisions are made, the impact of changing the size of generation facilities and the distribution of where they are built, and the need for new or different system services. for reserve products, flexibility, contingencies, etc.

Many of these changes must be implemented by control room personnel seeking to adapt to emerging operating conditions and new control room considerations. This is where G-PST technical support comes in.

A focus on actionable solutions

Our team is focused on implementing advanced solutions that are developed For system operators by system operators. A prime example of this is our collaboration with India’s national system operator India grid to implement an Oscillation Source Locator (OSLp) software tool an effort led by my colleague and fellow GPAC researcher Mohit Joshi.

Electrical system oscillations, or fluctuations in system frequency, can have many causes and can lead to outages or the forced shutdown of generators if these fluctuations continue. To detect abnormal oscillation patterns, Grid India would make phone calls to regional generators in some cases up to 200 generators. Since the operators of the generation plants could only see their own data, Grid India had to put together individual reports to fully understand what was going on. The manual process was time-consuming and threatened network security.

We knew there was a better solution for Grid India. The OSLp tool is based on a new method of oscillation source location that was first implemented by the Independent System Operator of New England (ISO-NE). Over the past year, we have worked with Grid India engineers to explain the new method and help implement the tool. We also brought together ISO-NE and Grid India to share lessons learned from using the tool. Thanks to this year-long effort, Grid India is now using the OSLp tool and can quickly identify sources of oscillations, often within 2-5 minutes, replacing the time-consuming manual process and increasing grid security.

While G-PST had the basic tools methods and tutorials, Grid India had the testing and implementation. They even improved the tool by rewriting it in a software language they were comfortable with and added new features so that it could be viewed in real time in their control room. This type of active participation has been the case with many G-PST partner network operators. Countries are eager to develop and implement advanced solutions for their power systems, making the job fun and rewarding.

Connecting the system operator community

Our work with Grid India reinforces one of G-PST’s main goals: to create long-term relationships and connections between system operators. By working with G-PST, our partners not only have access to best-in-class tools and systems in their control rooms, but also industry leaders. We facilitate and host many knowledge sharing forums from practitioner to executive level.

We hope, for example, that when the system operator in one country discovers a problem, they can turn directly to their G-PST counterparts in other countries (or vice versa) to understand how they overcame challenges. similar. These industry bonds build the confidence of system operator personnel so that we can all pursue reliable, low-carbon networks with bold ambition. Again, like a rising tide that lifts all ships, G-PST benefits all system operators and advances our global response to climate change.

There are so many interesting questions, contexts, policies and behaviors to consider when it comes to how our network will perform in the future. G-PST’s action-oriented structure and network of expertise answer a variety of questions to help system managers not only respond to changes in the energy transition, but lead the way forward. Learn more about the Global Consortium for Power System Transformation.

