Novo Nordisk to cut US insulin prices by up to 75%: NPR

Mel Evans/AP Novo Nordisk will begin slashing some US insulin prices by up to 75% next year, following a path charted earlier this month by rival Eli Lilly. The Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday that pre-filled pens and vials of long-acting and short-acting insulin will see their list prices drop. They include Levemir, Novolin, NovoLog and NovoLog Mix70/30. Novo will also lower the list price of non-branded products like insulin aspart to match the lower price of brand name insulins. The price reductions come into effect on January 1. A vial of NovoLog and NovoLog Mix 70/30 will drop 75% to $72.34 from $289.36. FlexPen options will drop to $139.71 from over $500. Levemir and Novolin vials and FlexPens will drop 65% off their current list prices. List prices are what a drugmaker initially sets for a product and what people who don’t have insurance or plans with high deductibles are sometimes forced to pay. Patient advocates have long called for insulin price reductions to help uninsured people who would not be affected by price caps tied to insurance coverage. They noted that high insulin prices force many people to ration doses, which can be dangerous to their health. Research has shown that insulin prices have more than tripled over the past two decades. Pressure is mounting on drugmakers to help patients. The affordability of insulin in the United States largely depends on whether patients have health insurance and the details of that coverage. People with employer-sponsored coverage, for example, may pay little out of pocket for their insulin or they may pay hundreds of dollars if they first have to meet a high deductible before coverage kicks in. in force. High deductibles are also common with cover purchased in the individual insurance market. Major insulin makers like Lilly, Novo and French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said they offer several assistance programs to help patients with costs. These can include free refills for low-income people and cheaper versions of older insulins. But high list prices remain a problem. Eli Lilly and Co. CEO David Ricks noted earlier this month that discounts offered by the drugmaker from its list prices often don’t reach patients through insurers or pharmacy benefit managers. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said March 1 that it will cut list prices of its most commonly prescribed insulin, Humalog, and another insulin, Humulin, by 70% or more in the fourth quarter, which begins in october. The federal government in January began enforcing a $35 cap on monthly out-of-pocket out-of-pocket fees for patients covered by its Medicare program for those age 65 and older or those with certain disabilities or illnesses. Insulin is made by the pancreas and used by the body to convert food into energy. People with diabetes do not produce enough insulin. People with type 1 diabetes need to take insulin every day to survive. More than 8 million Americans use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association. The Wall Street Journal first reported the price cuts on Tuesday morning.

