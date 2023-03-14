The role of FMs is key to accelerating decarbonization

Article

March 14, 2023

With 60% of large UK organizations now committed to net zero, the race is certainly on to adopt credible strategies and demonstrate progress on reducing emissions. However, the path is not straightforward and many face complex hurdles in achieving net zero success. For example, how to build a credible business case and navigate the number of stakeholders involved in decarbonization activities within an organization.

In research conducted for Mitie, by Nordic Foresight, net zero and ESG are at the heart of every conversation with industry leaders in the public and private sectors. And yet, according to Energy Monitor (2022), only 29% of UK organizations have committed to a net zero plan.

In the latest in a series of webinars based on Mities research, Jeffrey Saunders, CEO of Nordic Foresight, covers the latest thinking on decarbonizing the built environment. And he discusses the challenges and the role that facility managers must play in supporting net zero goals.

How the Net Zero Challenge is Transforming FM

Net-zero travel aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and remove what’s left of the atmosphere for storage in materials, plants, or soil.

According to a UKGBC report in 2021, the built environment contributes 42% of the UK’s total GHG emissions. Decision makers, including facility managers, directly influence 25% of these emissions.

The challenge is to remove as much carbon as possible from operations before it ends up in the atmosphere. And facility managers are key to helping the UK meet the government’s net zero targets for 2050.

This is an ongoing challenge for organizations and presents an opportunity for facility managers. It will fundamentally transform the way we work. And how we buy and operate our assets, and report on their performance. Change is needed to help our organizations achieve their net zero goals.

To meet the net zero challenge, our buildings and transportation operations will need to be more efficient. Well, we need to change the way our organizations use energy and we need to find better ways to produce and store it.

We need to collect better data about our assets and back it up with careful analysis, to support the decision-making process at board level. And, with investors demanding greater compliance, every moment, we need more accurate reporting from our partners and suppliers.

Key Considerations on Your Path to Net Zero

Each organization will need to choose the best path forward based on their own situation. For example, your organization might consider switching to low-carbon energy sources or generating renewable energy onsite. In any case, your best solution will depend on factors such as your net zero goals, location of your site, and environmental impacts.

On the road to net zero, there will be initiatives your organization can take to speed up the process. Some will be low risk and better in times of rising energy costs. Other, more risky initiatives will require careful consideration of investment plans and business models.

Improve the energy efficiency of your buildings

Many initiatives aim to improve the energy efficiency of buildings. Introducing more LED lighting, addressing on-site heating and ventilation systems and generally improving the operations of our existing buildings. More and more organizations are considering on-site renewables and energy generation and storage opportunities to reduce reliance on the national grid.

The well is unlikely to have a single-source energy economy anytime soon. In the medium term, make good use of mixed sources, including onsite and offsite renewables, gas, fossil fuels and nuclear power.

Influencing stakeholder behaviors

As an FM professional, you are in a position to influence the behavior of tenants, colleagues and suppliers. Thus, your role will involve a greater element of stakeholder engagement and management. For example, by encouraging employees to recycle and reuse materials, and generally creating better attitudes towards waste management, you can reduce your organization’s environmental impact.

Repair old assets or acquire new ones

Embodied carbon in buildings is introduced during the construction phase and is essentially embedded in the building structure. As we reduce carbon emissions from our operations, new buildings will become the largest source of embodied carbon.

For embodied carbon in your existing buildings, choices will need to be made, weighed against factors such as investment impact. In some cases, it may be better to repair your existing assets or find new ways to make them more efficient, rather than buying new ones. In others, you may need to close old buildings and move your organization, or your tenants, to a better site. These choices will also impact the users of your building and may require careful consultation and communication.

Have a global vision of your buildings

Think of your buildings and their users as a set of interconnected and interacting systems. That’s it: building structure, building systems (like heating and lighting), building management systems, occupants, and fixtures and fittings.

Each net zero initiative will impact different parts of the whole system depending on how they interact. For example, if your organization invests in an alternative heating system without considering building insulation, the result could result in low comfort levels for your colleagues.

There is a need to take a more holistic approach, integrating the interaction of different systems, to avoid creating unattractive or uncomfortable buildings.

Buy with net zero in mind

Consider the fixtures, fixtures, and materials used in your buildings and source with a net-zero in mind. By reducing the need for raw materials, reusing products, repairing, refurbishing and reusing them, materials can be kept out of landfills and prevent carbon from entering the value chain. Plus, you can work with your partners and suppliers to support them on their net zero journey.

It’s not just about your buildings

If your organization has fleets of vehicles moving on a network, your transport operations may have a greater impact than your buildings. In this case, you can find ways to build more efficient networks and operations, focusing on site locations, infrastructure, and how your vehicles are fueled.

Report for Governance and Assurance

Research shows that investors want to see evidence of greater compliance and more accurate reporting. Thus, the quality and accuracy of the data used to inform the actions of your organization is vital. Make sure you have the right data in place to show how your organizations net zero and climate-based plans are having a positive impact.

Additionally, to incorporate Scope 3 emissions into your organization’s plans, ensure that your suppliers can provide accurate data on their own emissions.

Our Plan Zero consultants can implement the decarbonization of your built environment and fleet

How Mitie is accelerating on its way to net zero

The Mities team of Plan Zero consultants specializes in the built environment, renewable energy, transport and electric mobility, and waste resources. We not only help our clients set ambitious net zero goals, we also help them bridge the gap between planning for decarbonization and achieving it.

As part of our own ambitious commitments to government targets, we aim to be net zero carbon, for operational emissions, by 2025, and across our entire supply chain by 2035. That is 15 years ahead of the government’s target date of 2050.

All the electricity we buy for our controlled sites is 100% renewable. We have a fleet of 3,000 electric vehicles, growing since December 2022. Through our Connected Workspace services, we use building data and actionable insights to optimize the efficiency of our buildings and those of our customers.

Our Plan Zero consultants can implement the decarbonization of your built environment and fleet, solving problems so you can save money, reduce carbon and ensure energy security.

Supporting the net zero process in organizations and informing high-level decision-making is a key part of the role of FM professionals.

Listen to the full webinar to learn about the latest insights uncovered in our research with leaders in the decarbonization race. And find out what they’re doing to accelerate their own organization’s journey to net zero.

Accelerate your journey to net zero, is part of our Science of Service series. The webinars show how technology, innovation and intelligence are pushing boundaries and transforming facility management.