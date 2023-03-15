Stock market today: live updates





U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet the risk of contagion from the shutdowns of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has been contained. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 336.26 points, or 1.06%, at 32,155.40, ending a five-day losing streak. THE S&P500 added 1.65% to close at 3,919.29. THE Nasdaq Compound climbed 2.14% to end at 11,428.15. Investor enthusiasm for buying bank stocks waned somewhat in the afternoon. But many still saw gains, marking a turning point after two heavy selling sessions as investors grew increasingly confident that these names would not suffer the same fate as Silicon Valley and Signature. Regulators said Sunday they had created a plan to support all depositors at both banks. THE SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) closed the session up 2%, regaining ground after falling 12% the previous day. Shares of Bank of the First Republic jumped nearly 27% after closing nearly 62% on Monday. Key Corp stocks added nearly 7% in a relief rebound after falling 27%. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon First Republic Actions Traders are anticipating the future of the banking sector in light of the recent turmoil. The backstop announcement “changed the sentiment, or changed the tide, to some extent,” said Charlie Ripley, vice president of portfolio management at Allianz Investment Management. “It starts with the immediate reaction of the reflex, and then it takes some time to dig into the details and understand the real risks and understand where the real exposures are.” The rally extended beyond financials, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors up in Tuesday’s session. Shares shed some gains in the afternoon as investors reacted to news of a Russian fighter jet shooting down a US drone over the Black Sea. Traders also focused on the latest US inflation data. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in February from January, matching the consensus estimate of economists polled by Dow Jones. The 6% annualized rise was also in line with economists’ expectations. The so-called “core” CPI, which has eliminated volatility in food and energy prices, rose from the previous month slightly more than expected by economists at 0.5%, while the increase in 5.5% year-on-year is in line with what they expected. “It’s a sigh of relief, we’ll call it, given the absence of major surprises in the CPI, and then just the absence of overnight surprises in the banking sector,” said Adam Turnquist, strategist chief technical officer at LPL Financial. . “The market welcomes that.” Correction: An earlier version of this story misrepresented the movement and closing level of the S&P 500.

