Stocks rally on Wall Street after inflation report, bank failures

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks surged on Wall Street on Tuesday as some of the most jaw-dropping moves from a manic reverse price Monday.

The S&P 500 was up 1.9% in morning trade after a report showed inflation was still high but falling. Shares of small and medium-sized banks have recovered some of their earlier plunges caused by fears that customers could withdraw all their money. Treasury yields climbed to mitigate their historic lows.

LEARN MORE: Inflation fell in February but remains high, putting pressure on the Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 436 points, or 1.4%, at 32,255 as of 10:40 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% higher.

A week ago, Wall Street expected Tuesday’s inflation report to be the most important data of the week, if not the month. The concern at the time was that inflation remained stubbornly high, which could force the Federal Reserve to again accelerate the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Such hikes can lower inflation by slowing the economy, but they increase the risk of a later recession. They have also hurt the prices of stocks, bonds and all sorts of other investments.

Tuesday’s report showed consumer inflation was 6% in February, up from a year earlier. That was in line with economists’ expectations and represented a slowdown from January’s 6.4% inflation rate, but it remains well above the Fed’s target.

In normal times, this could indeed necessitate an increase in the magnitude of rate hikes. The problem for the Fed is that it also faces a banking system that could already be cracking due to all of its rate increases since last year, which have come at the fastest pace in decades. The second and third largest bank failures in US history have occurred since Friday.

The Fed is stuck between a rock and a hard place, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

Inflation met expectations, but remains uncomfortably high. Financial strains are intense. Caution would dictate that they take a break, but couple that with a stark warning that if inflation trends don’t improve, they may need to hike further.

SHOW: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says higher rate hikes could continue if economy stays strong

He said the Fed also had other tools to use besides rate hikes. Among them: The Fed could adjust the speed at which it shrinks its huge treasury of bond investments, an action that effectively tightens the screws on the financial system.

A looser Fed could give more breathing room to the banking system and the economy, but it could also breathe more life into inflation.

Traders rushed Monday to bet that the Fed might decide to hold rates steady at its next meeting, instead of accelerating to a 0.50 percentage point hike as they thought a week ago. Following the inflation data, bets fall broadly on it, with a 0.25 point increase later this month, according to data from the CME Group.

Financial sector stocks rose on Tuesday to recover some of their earlier steep declines. Financial Republic Bank climbed 56.1% after plunging 67.5% in the previous three days. Zions Bancorp rose 17.5%, KeyCorp 15.6% and Charles Schwab 9.3%.

Among other big Wall Street movers, Facebook’s parent company rose 5.4% after saying it expects spending this year to be lower than previous forecasts. Meta Platforms is reducing headcount and eliminating job postings to limit expenses.

The US government announced a plan on Sunday evening to boost confidence in the banking system after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and Signature Bank on Sunday. Banks are struggling as higher interest rates reduce the value of their investments, while fearing finicky customers will try to withdraw their money en masse to cause a run.

Some of the wildest action has been in the bond market, where the two-year Treasury yield plunged about half a percent on Monday. This is a movement of historic size for the bond market. Yields fell as investors piled into investments seen as safe and scaled back their expectations of future rate hikes by the Fed.

LEARN MORE: Silicon Valley Bank seized by FDIC after biggest bankruptcy since Great Recession

The two-year yield rose to 4.37% from 4.02% late Monday, another huge move.

The 10-year yield rose from 3.55% to 3.66%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

European markets also rebounded after a large decline in Asia.

Bank stocks stabilized after statements late Monday by the head of the group of 20-nation eurozone finance ministers, Paschal Donohoe, that Europe had no direct exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama, David McHugh and Matt Ott contributed.