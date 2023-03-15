Business
How champagne has outpaced the stock market lately
Nick King, CEO and co-founder of twentyan investment company in fine wines and rare spirits.
The history of Champagne includes Romans bringing vines to present-day France, monks perfecting the carbonation process, and historically attractive returns for investors. In an increasingly volatile stock market, alternative assets are gaining popularity. This includes fine wines and spirits such as champagne.
Impressive returns
Champagne has been the best performing region for two years, earning 59.0% (until January 2023) on the London International Vintners Exchange (Liv-ex) against an S&P 500 return of around 4.4% over the same period. Names leading the way in this index include Dom Pérignon, Bollinger, Krug and Cristal.
To understand the growth factors of champagne, we must look at its evolution within the secondary market. According to a report by Liv-ex, champagne accounted for only about 2% of secondary trading a decade ago. By September of this year, that share had jumped to 12.4%.
Overall, Champagne ranks third in Liv-ex secondary market share of exchanges, behind only Bordeaux and Burgundy. In fact, on a weekly basis, Champagne has recently overtaken Burgundy as second most traded wine market. This is demonstrated proof that demand and liquidity continue to rise for bubbles. Given these factors, Champagne has established itself as an increasingly attractive investment category.
Rarity is also a factor in younger vintages. The Champagne region of France hasn’t had the most consistent growing seasons, and not every year the harvest becomes a vintage. 2021 for example had early frosts, which has hurt yields for many growers. While this was a big disappointment for wine lovers, it feeds into the supply and demand variables that drive secondary market wine prices. Factor in this 2021 too beat a record in Champagnewith sales 14% above pre-pandemic levels, and the implications look positive for price trends.
Hedging risk
Obviously, it would be misguided to think that this asset will consistently outperform equities. A prudent investor should always diversify across multiple asset classes. The broader appeal of champagne and other investment-grade wines lies in their noncorollary nature. Wine markets operate largely independently of traditional stock and bond markets. This is why diversification in this asset class can provide a hedge against volatility for portfolios.
There is also a potential hedge for economic conditions outside of public market volatility. The performance of champagnes is led by prestigious names such as Krug or Bollinger. Due to the high-priced nature of these wines, there is a bit of a buffer against broad economic uncertainty. That’s not to say wine markets won’t be impacted by economic circumstances, but the wallets of the consumer base able to pay for those levels of Champagne are a bit more isolated. This means that purchasing power for the collection and consumption of these wines will be less impacted by an economic downturn.
If you are referring to Liv-ex 100 Index Performance Through two periods of major economic disruption, 2008 and 2020, you will notice that the price movements of the top 100 wines have either been quicker to recover or less impacted overall.
Simplify that down to just the Champagne 50 index, and performance has been even more stable. If we note 2020 and the pandemic, Investment Grade Champagne prices have been relatively spared compared to the stock market.
The prices of the most demanded fine wines continued to appreciate, leading to a dramatic increase in the relative value of the best champagne bottlings. It is also important to note the successful positioning of champagne as more than just a wine, but as a luxury product. Major fashion and luxury players, such as LMVH, also own some of the most prestigious champagne houses. Their marketing leverage is being used wisely as global demand, secondary market activity and prices follow accordingly.
Invest in alternatives like wine
At one time, investing in wine would have seemed reserved for collectors and those familiar with the industry. This is no longer the case. Alternative assets like Champagne are growing in popularity as it becomes easier for investors to get involved.
By issuing equity in an asset, rather than having to own it entirely, alternative assets like art, real estate and investment-grade wines and rare spirits become more easily investable. Platforms, including mine, allow investors to buy shares in wine collections, without the hassle of storing, authenticating, and finding a buyer when the time comes. Champagne and other wines offer investors the opportunity to explore and diversify while continuing to grow their portfolios.
The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult a licensed professional for advice regarding your specific situation.
