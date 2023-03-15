Stock market today: Markets rise as bank stocks rebound

Tuesday started strong for stocks, but major benchmarks ended their session highs on reports that a Russian plane collided with a US drone in the Black Sea.

February’s consumer price index (CPI) attracted a lot of attention from investors, although it gave a mixed picture for inflation. Shares of regional banks have also been in the spotlight, rebounding strongly after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank caused massive stock price losses in the US. whole sector.

Before the opening bell, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the February CPI rose 6% year-on-year, the lowest annual increase since the end of 2021. The core CPI, which excludes volatile foods and energy prices, increased by 5.5%. On a monthly basis, headline CPI rose 0.4% – down from January’s 0.5% increase – although core CPI rose 0.5%, its pace fastest since September.

“A big driver of the increase within the core was housing which was up 0.8%, [but] markets are ready to look beyond that given the lags in data and real-time data that shows rents are falling,” says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange.

Expectations that the Fed will issue a 25 basis point (0.25%) interest rate The rise at its next meeting rose to 78% from 65% yesterday, while the likelihood of the central bank taking a break fell to 23% from 35%. Chances of a 50 basis point rate hike are off the charts, says CME Group (opens in a new tab).

The actions of regional banks have helped the financial sector (2.1%) surge today. First Republic (FRC (opens in a new tab)+27.0%) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW (opens in a new tab)+33.9%) were among the biggest gainers of the day, after each stock plunged double-digit percentage points on Monday when the collapse of Bank of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank sparked fears of contagion.

“As for SVB, while we’re reluctant to suggest ‘it’s different this time’, we can suggest it’s not quite the same,” says Daniel Berkowitz, chief investment officer for the manager. of investments. Associated with prudent management (opens in a new tab). “SVB executives did not invest the bank’s assets in high-risk investments, a far cry from the excessive risk-taking associated with complex mortgage-backed securities that ultimately triggered the 2008 crisis- 2009.”

The major indices, meanwhile, rose between 1.5% and 2.5% to their session highs, but ended the day at those highs on news of a collision between a Russian plane and a US drone in the above the Black Sea. Both nations regularly conduct operations in the region, but Russia’s actions have been carried out “in an irresponsible, environmentally unfriendly and unprofessional manner,” U.S. European Command said in a statement. . Press release (opens in a new tab). THE Nasdaq Compound closed up 2.1% at 11,428, the S&P500 added 1.7% to 3,920, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 32,155.

Today’s price action was likely a welcome development for investors who have been sent on a rollercoaster ride over the past few sessions. However, they would be wise to stay on their toes a bit longer. While February’s CPI report is now on the books, other economic data points – including tomorrow’s producer price index and retail sales – will be released ahead of the next Fed meeting . And while a quarter-point rate hike is currently expected, the last seven days have shown us that anything can happen in a week.

