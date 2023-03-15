Business
Stocks and regional banks rally after CPI print
US stocks rallied on Tuesday as crucial inflation data corresponded to expectations. Shares of regional banks surged, recouping some of their losses following the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) advanced by 1%. Contracts on the technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased by 2%.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury rose to 3.6% on Tuesday morning from 3.54% on Monday. At the front of the yield curve, two-year yields rose 4.2%. Oil prices fell, crude oil (CL=F) down to $71.50.
The consumer price index (CPI) for February showed prices rose 6.0% in February from a year ago, the smallest increase since September 2021, and in line with economists’ expectations. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 5.5%, also in line with expectations.
The housing component of the CPI, which accounts for about a third of the headline inflation index, rose 0.8% in the past month and 8.1% on an annual basis in February. This data from the BLS differs from real-time data from Redfin, which shows the rental market began to cool.
Economic data comes at a critical time from the Federal Reserve fight against inflationas the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the ongoing ramifications have added a new wrinkle.
On Wednesday, the Commerce Department will release a printout of February retail sales revealing how much was spent in stores, online and in restaurants. Meanwhile, the February Producer Price Index, which measures what suppliers charge businesses, will be released on the same day.
Investors continued to be glued to the latest headlines regarding the collapse of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and the implications for the banking sector. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are investigating the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Banking sentiment rebounded for members of the KBW Bank Index (^BKX), while the index rose nearly 3% on Tuesday. Large-cap index members, including Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (VS) all traded above.
Shares of other regional banks rallied, including First Republic Bank (FRC), which jumped almost 30% on Tuesday morning after a record drop on Monday. PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Western Alliance Bancorporation (WALL), Regions Financial (RF) and Zions Bancorporation (IF WE) jumped on Tuesday.
The question remains: who will be a contender to pick up the remaining SVB assets after the FDIC takeover? The FDIC hoped to sell the bank’s assets on Sunday, but instead established a bank to store SVB deposits and announced that depositors would be compensated.
Meanwhile, the market is likely to grapple with the path of the Fed as it must weigh financial stability against inflation risks, according to JPMorgan’s US Market Intelligence team.
So far, market participants are rapidly changing their expectations for the Fed’s next move. Data from CME Group shows that 80% of traders expect a 25 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting, while 20% expect rates to be unchanged, a drastic change from last week.
In addition, the Fed said it would conduct a review of the Silicon Valley Bank fallout. The results will be made public on May 1. the central bank said Monday. The review will be led by Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chairman for oversight.
The events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank demand a thorough, transparent, and expeditious review by the Federal Reserve, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement.
In other unique stock moves, KeyCorp (KEY) advanced nearly 7% on Tuesday after falling in the previous trading session. Credit Suisse Group Ltd (CS) stocks remained down, while Charles Schwab (BLACK) the stock rebounded.
Here are the hot stocks on Yahoo Finance:
-
Git Lab (GTLB): The company announced a lower revenue forecast for the first quarter and fiscal year, missing analysts’ expectations.
-
Meta (META): Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company was laying off a 10,000 additional workers to protect against economic instability.
-
Boeing (BA): The aerospace giant has secured an order for two Saudi airlines State-owned and new national player Riyadh Air has a total of 78 planes up for purchase with 43 options to buy more, Brian Sozzi of Yahoo Finance reported.
-
Uber (UBER): A California court has ruled that drivers can be treated as independent contractors rather than employees.
-
3M Company (MMM): The stock is trading lower amid litigation involving faulty earplugs, a bearish fourth quarter and poor guidance for 2023.
-
AMC Entertainment (CMA): The company said it received a preliminary count shareholders voted to increase the company’s stock purchase authority and convert AMC’s preferred stock units into common stock.
On the earnings front, FedEx (FDX), Adobe (ADBE), General dollar (CEO) and Lennar (LEN) will release its quarterly results this week.
Elsewhere in the crypto market, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) soared more than 15% to over $25,000 in the past 24 hours amid fallout from SVB and Signature Bank. Bitcoin has gained 37% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 by a factor of 10, according to Valkyrie research.
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv
