S&P/TSX index up 100 points on Tuesday despite energy weakness, US markets advance | national company

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index was up late in the morning, led by broad-based gains across all sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also up.
Markets pulled back somewhat in the afternoon after a strong morning, but still managed to post gains of between 1% and over 2% in the US. The TSX followed a similar trend, but was held back by weakness in energy stocks despite broad strength in other sectors.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 105.26 points to 19,694.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 336.26 points, or more than one percent, to 32,155.40. The S&P 500 index rose 64.80 points, or 1.7%, to 3,920.56, while the Nasdaq composite rose 239.31 points, or 2.1%, to 11,428.15.
The fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and investors’ move away from risk continued to boost markets on Tuesday, said Kevin Burkett, portfolio manager at Victoria-based Burkett Asset Management.
On Monday, markets had a whole weekend of news to digest, taking stock of what the collapse of the banks meant for the financial system as a whole. But Burkett said it was becoming clear the risk of contagion was minimal, especially with the measures taken by the US government.
It’s not 2008. It’s 2023, Burkett said.
Meanwhile, news from SVB led to bad news and good reactions among investors, he said.
Tech stocks rose significantly for the second day in a row on optimism that the bank meltdown could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to be more cautious in its interest rate decision next week, it said. Burkett. Markets are pricing in a quarter-percentage-point increase from half a percentage point last week, he said.
US inflation eased slightly in February but remained elevated at 0.4% from 0.5% in January. Year-on-year inflation was 6%, down from 6.4% in January.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.12 cents US, compared to 72.83 cents US on Monday.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell for the second straight day.
Oil prices need to come down as the macro picture gets grimmer, Burkett said. Anticipated demand from China’s reopening has not materialized and demand for oil has balanced out, he said.
The April crude contract was down US$3.47 at US$71.33 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,910.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.00 per pound.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 14, 2023.
