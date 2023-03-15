Are global stock markets heading for another crash?

Only a few weeks ago, investors thought they had 2023 mapped out.

After a torrid 2022, in which New York’s all-conquering Nasdaq tech index crashed and lost a third of its value, this year turned out to be much brighter.

Markets were anticipating when the US Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates rather than raising them, at which time equity prices would soar.

Everything seemed to fall into place in early February, when US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the process of disinflation had begun.

Such was the initial joy that many chose to ignore his condition that the process still had a long way to go.

Instead, investors began scrambling to position themselves ahead of the Fed’s so-called pivot, hoping to be the first to break out of the blocks.

Then everything went wrong. Suddenly, 2023 didn’t seem so clear. Last week, Mr Powell became more hawkish, noting that economic data had become stronger than expected since his last speech.

He then added the chilling warning that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than expected.

Panic ensued. Stocks, Bitcoin and gold gave up their gains, while bond yields soared.

James Bentley, director of Financial Markets Online, said the shock was palpable. Mr. Powell did not just say that the door to further significant rate hikes was open, he gave the impression that he was ready to walk through it.

The federal funds rate currently ranges from 4.5% to 4.75%, with markets pricing in a modest 0.25% rise when it next meets on March 22.

After Mr Powells’ change, they were forecasting a 70% chance of a 50% base rate hike to 5.25%, according to CME tool FedWatch.

Investors were also rattled by January nonfarm payrolls figures, which show the booming US economy added 517,000 new jobs in a month, putting increased pressure on Mr Powell to increases rates in order to avoid an inflationary spiral of wages and prices.

Suddenly there was talk of interest rates peaking at an unthinkable 6%, a figure that would crush the life of the global economy.

While Goldman Sachs analysts are uncertain of a rate hike this month following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, US interest rates at 6% remain a possibility as the Fed gets aggressive with the inflation, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial.

This would be the highest rate in more than 20 years and it would significantly reduce corporate profits. If that happens, markets are heading for a hard landing.

Higher interest rates would also drive the US dollar to new highs as investors flee to the world’s first safe-haven asset class, further reducing demand for crypto and gold, which are denominated in dollars. and become more expensive for buyers of other currencies.

A stronger greenback will also hit emerging markets, which have borrowed heavily in dollars and will pay more to service their debts, Valecha said.

Investors had become too complacent about the Fed’s pivot, says Jason Hollands, managing director of investment fund platform Bestinvest.

While US inflation has fallen in recent months, it was still 6.4% in January, well above the Fed’s target rate of 2%. Core inflation is particularly sticky.

Higher inflation for longer is bad news because it drives up borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Companies with heavily leveraged balance sheets now face much higher refinancing costs, while inflation reduces the value of future cash flows in real terms, Hollands said.

It will also lead to even higher bond yields, putting them back on the map for investors who ignored them for years, Hollands said.

This is bad for equities because investors can earn competitive returns on bonds, but with less risk to their capital. It’s even worse for Bitcoin and gold, as neither pays interest. Bitcoin fell below $20,000 and the price of gold also lost its luster.

Investors had gone from cheerful optimism to gloomy pessimism in a matter of days, and then things got really confusing.

If he opts for more hikes, there is a risk that some regional banks could collapse, while doing nothing could exacerbate inflationary pressures Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at City Index and Forex.com

On Friday, the February nonfarm payrolls in the United States showed that 311,000 additional payrolls were added in February, more than the 205,000 forecast, beating expectations for the 10th consecutive month.

Still, that figure was well below January’s figure and there were some worrying numbers, with unemployment up to 3.6% against a forecast of 3.4%, wage increases slowing and hours worked falling.

This is not the behavior of an impregnable labor market, says Mr. Bentley. The revelation that the US labor market is more fragile than previously thought will make the Fed’s next steps more hesitant.

If the Fed continues with its rate hikes, more problems could arise as people struggle to service their debts, says Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. These concerns could intensify if the Fed opts for a 50 basis point rate hike this month.

Markets are now turning their attention to Tuesday’s consumer price inflation announcement for February, with retail sales data to follow the next day.

The data will decide what the Fed does next, but there is now another concern to add to the mix, Razaqzada says.

On Friday, US banking stocks tumbled after US regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank.

Shares of Silicon Valley Banks plunged as it announced plans to shore up its finances, while Silvergate Capital slumped amid crypto turmoil, Razaqzada adds.

Global financial stocks fell on contagion fears, amid whispers that we are seeing a repeat of the 2008 banking crisis. However, US regulators intervened over the weekend to say that customers in Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their funds from Monday, Reuters reported.

This only intensifies Mr. Powell’s dilemma, says Mr. Razaqzada. If he opts for more hikes, there is a risk that some regional banks will collapse, while doing nothing could exacerbate inflationary pressures.

There is no easy answer. Judging by Friday’s reaction, the market feels that whatever the Fed does, the economy is going to take a hit.

Naturally, European and UK stocks also tumbled on Friday because where the US leads, the world is bound to follow.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, predicts more trouble to come. The avalanche of sales is unlikely to end soon.

He says interest rate expectations have gone back and forth in the space of a single week.

Volatility is on the rise and next week’s consumer price inflation figure means investors can’t rest easy just yet.

So what happens next? Nobody knows. As this year has already shown us, guessing the future is not possible and often downright dangerous.

It’s all about data now and it’s everywhere.

For private investors, the advice does not change. Leave your money in the market, because history shows stock prices go up over time.

And take advantage of any declines to buy more shares. You probably won’t have long to wait.

Updated: March 14, 2023, 5:00 a.m.