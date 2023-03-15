Connect with us

Business

Global Market: SGX Nifty to US Inflation, Anything to Drive the Stock Market Today

Global Market: SGX Nifty to US Inflation, Anything to Drive the Stock Market Today

 


Global Market Update: Stocks and other assets, commodity markets calmed down on Wednesday as investors around the world digested the US banking turmoil. Equities in the United States and Europe rallied on Tuesday on softening inflation data in the United States, which offset fears over the banking crisis. Bonds and interest rate futures cooled some of the gains in recent days. Interest rate futures pricing now implies an 80% chance of a 25 basis point hike in US rates next week, according to a Reuters report. With the latest inflation data and the dust settling on the shutdown of SVB and Signature Bank, experts are now forecasting slower US Fed hikes.

Here are all the global factors that will drive the Indian market today:

American market

The US market ended in green on Tuesday on online inflation data. Nervousness around the banking turmoil eased a bit as baking stocks also rose. At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.06%, the S&P closed up 1.68% and the Nasdaq gained 2.14%.

Gold price today

Gold prices on the international market fell due to the strength of the dollar.

American dollars

The dollar found support in Asia on Wednesday as investors reiterated their expectations of U.S. rate cuts as fears of a banking crisis faded and another stubbornly high inflation print landed .

At the start of the session, dollar sales in the past two sessions had declined and the greenback was up about 0.2% against both the euro and the yen. That took it to 132.52 yen and $1.0729 against the common currency, Reuters reported.

Read all market stories here

Clever SGX

At the start of the day, SGX Nifty was trading nearly 80 points higher than Nifty Futures’ close on Tuesday, indicating an early gap for the Indian market.

Asian market

Asian markets also opened in the green following signals from Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.43%, or 275.53 points, to 19,523.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48%, or 15.72 points, to 3,261.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second-largest stock exchange gained 0.52%, or 10.75 points. , at 2,086.68.

Central Bank of China Policy

On Wednesday, China’s central bank stepped up its liquidity injections as it rolled over medium-term political loans maturing for a fourth consecutive month, while keeping the interest rate unchanged, in line with market expectations.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 481 billion yuan ($70.03 billion) of one-year medium-term loans (MLF) to certain financial institutions at 2.75% , unchanged from the previous operation, Reuters reported.

The central bank also announced that it would offer 5 billion yuan of 6-month bills in Hong Kong on March 21.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/global-market-sgx-nifty-to-us-inflation-all-that-will-drive-stock-market-today-11678844872875.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: