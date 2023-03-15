Global Market: SGX Nifty to US Inflation, Anything to Drive the Stock Market Today

Global Market Update: Stocks and other assets, commodity markets calmed down on Wednesday as investors around the world digested the US banking turmoil. Equities in the United States and Europe rallied on Tuesday on softening inflation data in the United States, which offset fears over the banking crisis. Bonds and interest rate futures cooled some of the gains in recent days. Interest rate futures pricing now implies an 80% chance of a 25 basis point hike in US rates next week, according to a Reuters report. With the latest inflation data and the dust settling on the shutdown of SVB and Signature Bank, experts are now forecasting slower US Fed hikes.

Here are all the global factors that will drive the Indian market today:

American market

The US market ended in green on Tuesday on online inflation data. Nervousness around the banking turmoil eased a bit as baking stocks also rose. At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.06%, the S&P closed up 1.68% and the Nasdaq gained 2.14%.

Gold price today

Gold prices on the international market fell due to the strength of the dollar.

American dollars

The dollar found support in Asia on Wednesday as investors reiterated their expectations of U.S. rate cuts as fears of a banking crisis faded and another stubbornly high inflation print landed .

At the start of the session, dollar sales in the past two sessions had declined and the greenback was up about 0.2% against both the euro and the yen. That took it to 132.52 yen and $1.0729 against the common currency, Reuters reported.

Clever SGX

At the start of the day, SGX Nifty was trading nearly 80 points higher than Nifty Futures’ close on Tuesday, indicating an early gap for the Indian market.

Asian market

Asian markets also opened in the green following signals from Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.43%, or 275.53 points, to 19,523.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48%, or 15.72 points, to 3,261.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second-largest stock exchange gained 0.52%, or 10.75 points. , at 2,086.68.

Central Bank of China Policy

On Wednesday, China’s central bank stepped up its liquidity injections as it rolled over medium-term political loans maturing for a fourth consecutive month, while keeping the interest rate unchanged, in line with market expectations.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 481 billion yuan ($70.03 billion) of one-year medium-term loans (MLF) to certain financial institutions at 2.75% , unchanged from the previous operation, Reuters reported.

The central bank also announced that it would offer 5 billion yuan of 6-month bills in Hong Kong on March 21.

