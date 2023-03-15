Stock market today: live updates





Indicators confirm to BofA that the United States is down and cash is beating equities Quantitative market indicators observed at Bank of America by a team led by multi-asset and quantitative strategist Alex Makedon and equity and quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian confirm that the US economy has fallen “deeper” into a slowdown (from of a late economic cycle phase) for a second consecutive month in February, according to a report published on Tuesday. Going back to 1990, similar conditions prevailed seven times, with the downturn lasting an average of 12 months (but varying between six months in 1995-96 and 19 months during the global financial crisis), BofA said. Additionally, “cash is the alternative now,” BofA said, adding “we view cash as more attractive than equities given our expectation of just a 2% to 3% total return from the S&P 500 this year” versus a 5% cash yield on short-term Treasuries and bank economists “still expect a terminal rate of 5.25% to 5.5% even after recent developments” . The best equity investment strategies revolve around those that are based on company cash flow, the team wrote. These strategies, emphasizing free cash flow to enterprise value or price-to-free cash flow ratios, “have outperformed the index in previous downturns, particularly outside of the downturn.” zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) era, when cash had little value. These factors remain underestimated by active managers and cheap vs historical.” BofA’s idea is that stocks offering free cash flow and dividends represent a “bird in the hand”, while high P/E growth stocks are “buy the dream” ideas. Unfortunately for those counting on a revival of past leaders, “long-lived stocks (the ‘buy the dream’ growth stocks that are most sensitive to funding costs) may have more leeway,” he said. BofA. Scott Snapper

Lennar, First Republic among stocks moving after hours Lennar Homebuilding stock gained about 3% in extended trade. Lennar beat analysts’ earnings and revenue expectations for the latest quarter, according to Refinitiv. The company posted earnings of $2.06 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion. Shares of the First Republic of regional bank stocks rose again after the bell, last up 8.9%. Other bank names Western Alliance and KeyCorp also rose, gaining around 5% and 3%, respectively. Read the full list of stocks moving after hours here. Samantha Subin

3M at 10-year low among 15 new 52-week S&P 500 lows on Tuesday Among the 15 S&P 500 stocks that hit new 52-week lows on Tuesday was 3M, which fell to its lowest since February 2013. Formerly known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, 3M is the only share of the 15 which is also in the industrial average of the Dow Jones. Dish Network ( FLAT ), the lowest since 2009

), the lowest since 2009 Hasbro ( AT ), the lowest since March 2020

), the lowest since March 2020 VF Corp. ( VFC ), the lowest since 2011

), the lowest since 2011 Horel ( HRL ), the lowest since 2019

), the lowest since 2019 Devon Energy ( NDV ), the lowest since January 2022

), the lowest since January 2022 Hundreds ( CNC ), the lowest since October 2021

), the lowest since October 2021 SVC Health ( SVC ), the lowest since April 2021

), the lowest since April 2021 South West ( LUV ), the lowest since May 2020

), the lowest since May 2020 3M ( MMM ), the lowest since 2013

), the lowest since 2013 Digital generation ( GEN ), the lowest since March 2020

), the lowest since March 2020 CF Industries ( heart rate ), the lowest since February 2022

), the lowest since February 2022 West Rock ( CMR ), the lowest since August 2020

), the lowest since August 2020 Advance auto parts ( AAP ), the lowest since May 2020

), the lowest since May 2020 organ ( NGOs ), the lowest since the Merck spin-off in June 2021

), the lowest since the Merck spin-off in June 2021 Boston Properties ( BXP ), the lowest since 2009 Three S&P 500 stocks hit new 52-week highs on Tuesday: Arista Networks ( Aneta ), all-time high since the 2014 IPO

), all-time high since the 2014 IPO Cadence Design Systems ( CDN ), all-time high since ECAD’s IPO in 1987

), all-time high since ECAD’s IPO in 1987 GE Healthcare Technologies ( GEHC ), an all-time high returning to the GE spin-off in December 2022 Scott Schnipper, Christopher Hayes

