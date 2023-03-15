Business
US stock market beats Europe in new quotes
People cheer as the closing bell rings at the New York Stock Exchange.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The United States is more attractive than European exchanges for new listings and Europeans can do little to change that, analysts told CNBC.
Japanese-owned British chip designer Arm Software bank, announced earlier this month that he was looking to enroll in the United States this year. This is despite an intense lobbying effort by UK officials to see the company debut in the UK market.
Building Materials Giant HRCheadquartered in Ireland, also said it would move its primary listing to the United States, citing “increased commercial, operational and acquisition activity”. opportunities.”
These two examples show how much more attractive the American stock market is for the business world.
Roger Jones, head of equities at London and Capital, told CNBC there were two main reasons why this was the case.
“Sellers or listers can get better prices in the US, which still trades at significantly higher valuations than in Europe. Second, many of the favored sectors, as well as industries that have been more immature companies looking to enter the market are large US companies in sectors such as technology, bio/medical technology and communications companies,” he said.
Northvolt, a Swedish battery manufacturing company, is still in the start-up phase, but plans to sign up in the future. CEO Peter Carlsson told CNBC in February he was considering a dual listing, one in Sweden and one in the United States.
“Long term, I would definitely see this as an opportunity,” he said.
In 2022, there were 130 transactions in the United States under new initial public offerings, which raised around $9 billion, according to data from EY. Nearly 70% of these IPOs took place on US exchanges.
In addition to higher valuations, Caroline Simmons, UK chief investment officer at UBS, pointed out that US offerings are moving in ways that European exchanges are not.
She called it the “clustering” effect, highlighting how much easier it is to get investment when you’re in the same space as other companies in the same industry. That’s why tech companies like Arm are looking to the US for new listings, given the number of other tech companies listed there as well.
Simmons also said “there is no structural reason” why Europe cannot attract the same level of listings. “But that comes down to the mass argument,” she added, and so there is not much the continent can do about it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/14/us-stock-market-beats-europe-in-new-listings.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Bowl Museum Los Angeles, California
- US stock market beats Europe in new quotes
- i-DICE: Nigerian government launches $600 million program to boost startups and innovation
- This is the London plan: Imran Khan explains the clash between Pakistani cops and his supporters | world news
- Boris Johnson will give TV evidence to Partygate | party portal
- Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In NE: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lines
- Luxury shoes considered more expensive in China, is it sustainable?
- Microsoft Layoffs Target AI Teams Amid Google Rivalry: Report – Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- International Pacific Research Center | research
- Xi’s slogan in 24 characters: What is it, what it says about China’s foreign policy
- Only Donald Trump can defeat Donald Trump | The New York Sun
- British couple who married at first sight announce breakup in statement on Instagram