US stock market beats Europe in new quotes

People cheer as the closing bell rings at the New York Stock Exchange.

The United States is more attractive than European exchanges for new listings and Europeans can do little to change that, analysts told CNBC.

Japanese-owned British chip designer Arm Software bank , announced earlier this month that he was looking to enroll in the United States this year. This is despite an intense lobbying effort by UK officials to see the company debut in the UK market.

Building Materials Giant HRC headquartered in Ireland, also said it would move its primary listing to the United States, citing “increased commercial, operational and acquisition activity”. opportunities.”

These two examples show how much more attractive the American stock market is for the business world.

Roger Jones, head of equities at London and Capital, told CNBC there were two main reasons why this was the case.

“Sellers or listers can get better prices in the US, which still trades at significantly higher valuations than in Europe. Second, many of the favored sectors, as well as industries that have been more immature companies looking to enter the market are large US companies in sectors such as technology, bio/medical technology and communications companies,” he said.

Northvolt, a Swedish battery manufacturing company, is still in the start-up phase, but plans to sign up in the future. CEO Peter Carlsson told CNBC in February he was considering a dual listing, one in Sweden and one in the United States.

“Long term, I would definitely see this as an opportunity,” he said.